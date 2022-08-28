Husker soccer dominates Weber State, building for upcoming stretch

Nebraska soccer put together its best performance of the season on Sunday.

The Huskers dominated from the opening minute, as they defeated Weber State 3-1 at Hibner Stadium.

“I think going off the game last Sunday when we beat Oklahoma, that gave us a lot of momentum,” Eleanor Dale said. “We didn’t have our best game on Thursday, so we wanted to bounce back and just prove we are a really good team, and we can compete for the title.

“I think that effort from everyone individually, and then bringing that together as a team. I think with the energy we have on the field, we all work really well together.”

Sarah Weber scored the first goal of the game in the 18th minute off a corner kick. Haley Peterson doubled the lead in the 34th minute on an assist from Florence Belzile.

Reagan Raabe capped off the win in the second half, with a deflection steering her shot into the top of the net.

“I think our team has grown a lot since the first game, so I think the confidence that we're getting from growing every single game and every single practice,” Raabe said of the performance Sunday. “We really are improving and getting better and so I think that makes it easier for us to go in and to have a great performance.”

With some big nonconference games and the Big Ten schedule right around the corner, Raabe said the team’s growth has given her confidence. Dale said the same.

“I think we are very confident,” Dale said. “We are always told we are a young team, but that doesn't scare us. That fills us with so much confidence because, realistically, there's no pressure on us at all. So, just going out there, having fun and believing in ourselves. That's what gets us through.”