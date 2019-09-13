It won't go down in the record books as a victory — but for Nebraska defender Sinclaire Miramontez, it's a victory for Husker's defensive line.
The Huskers (1-3-2) and Oklahoma (4-1-2) played to a 0-0 two-overtime draw Friday at Hibner Stadium.
“It's a good confidence booster for the back line,” Miramontez said. “So far this year we haven't been getting it done with clean sheets and finishing games. Getting a shutout tonight is huge for us — clean sheet at the end of the day is all you can ask for.”
Oklahoma came out swinging in the first 15 minutes as the Huskers struggled to cross midfield, but the Nebraska defense kept the Sooners at bay, limiting Kaylee Dao and the Oklahoma offense.
Dao has six goals this season and ranks fourth-all time in the Sooners' scoring record book.
“I think the biggest thing is we stayed in strong,” Nebraska forward Meg Brandt said. “We didn't let down with the energy, and that played a big role. We really try to tire teams out, and we were mentally strong enough to hold that through the first half.”
Miramontez, who has two of the Huskers three goals this season, had a scoring chance in the first overtime off a Brenna Ochoa corner kick in the 94th minute.
Ochoa helped the Huskers swing momentum into their favor in the final minutes of regulation with a header in the 89th minute, but was saved by the Sooners' Megan McClay.
A Millard West graduate, Ochoa finished with two shots with her lone shot on goal coming in the final 10 seconds of regulation. She also helped the Huskers space the field offensively.
“Brenna does a great job at creating her own space, and being super-dangerous in the attack,” Miramontez said. “It's hard to play defense against Brenna, and I should know. At practice she burns me about every day.
“We want to get the ball on her feet when we can, and we just told her, 'Brenna, you are really good at attacking. When you get the opportunity, go for it.' Obviously, you saw that in the final 20 minutes in overtime that she was one of the best players on the field.”
Nebraska on Sunday hosts Gonzaga at 1 p.m.