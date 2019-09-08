A pair of goals by No. 4 Southern California's Penelope Hocking doomed the Nebraska women's soccer team in a 2-0 set back at McAlister Field in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.
Hocking found the back of the net in the 39th minute, lifting USC (6-0) to an early 1-0 lead at halftime. Hocking struck again early in the second half, giving the Trojans the 2-0 cushion in the 53rd minute. Tara McKeown assisted on both goals.
Meg Brandt led the 1-3-1 Huskers with five of Nebraska's six shots on net and was one of three players to play all 90 minutes. Brenna Ochoa and goalie Aubrei Corder also played the entire match.
All five of opponents the Huskers have played this season qualified for the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Nebraska returns to Hibner Stadium for a pair of games this weekend, hosting Oklahoma Friday at 7 p.m. and Gonzaga at 1 p.m. Sunday.