Iowa's Gianna Gourley scored a goal with just over 10 minutes left in regulation to lift the Hawkeyes past Nebraska 1-0 Thursday in Iowa City, Iowa.
Gourley broke the scoreless tie in the 79th minute on an assist from Isabella Blackman as the Hawkeyes (3-2-0 Big Ten, 11-2-0 overall) outshot the Huskers 13-9 (9-2 on goal).
Iowa also held a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Sinclaire Miramontez, Ashley Zugay and Brenna Ochoa all recorded two shots for Nebraska. Gourley led the Hawkeyes with four, followed by Blackman with three.
Meg Brandt added her team-leading 24th shot of the season for Nebraska, but has yet to find the back of the net.
It was another physical Big Ten matchup for the Huskers (3-7-2, 2-3-0). Kathleen Aitchison picked up a yellow card in the 34th minute, and the Huskers finished with 10 fouls to Iowa's 12. Six of Nebraska's fouls came in the second half.
Aubrei Corder finished with a season-high eight saves for Nebraska and has not allowed more than one goal to a Nebraska opponent in the past five matches.