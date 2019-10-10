Nebraska wasn’t the popular choice, but it was the right one for Brenna Ochoa. The current Nebraska midfielder had a dilemma when it came down to her college decision, but luckily for her, she made the right one.
“When I was choosing where to go to college, not a lot of Nebraska girls were even looking at Nebraska,” Ochoa said. “But I knew Nebraska was where I wanted to go and I haven’t regretted it ever.”
That recruiting process for the current senior was a tough one. Ochoa noticed how early other players around her were committing, which made her feel the pressure of deciding where to continue her college career.
“It was hard not to compare yourself to everyone else when they were committing, so I felt it was really stressful because everyone was committing early,” Ochoa said.
Once again going against the trend, Ochoa committed later in her high school career, verbally agreeing to head to Lincoln during the spring of her junior season while in the midst of highly successful seasons at Millard West.
Ochoa led Millard West to two state titles while earning the Gatorade Player of the Year award during her senior year in 2016. Yet after all that success, Ochoa still had to make some major adjustments heading into her career at Nebraska.
“When I got to Nebraska it was a shock to me how much more competitive it was and I didn’t realize how much faster it was and how strong other players were,” Ochoa said.
You have free articles remaining.
Nevertheless, Ochoa made an impact for the Huskers right away, starting 11 games and playing in 20 as a freshman. The next season, she started in all 19 games as a sophomore. However, it was in her junior year that things seemed to all come together for Ochoa. She scored a goal and tied for the Big Ten lead in assists with eight.
“My junior year I really saw myself improving a lot with everything like fitness and getting stronger,” Ochoa said.
Unfortunately for Ochoa and Nebraska, things have been tough so far in the 2019 season. The Huskers are 3-8-2 and are 11th in the Big Ten. Regardless, Ochoa is still optimistic the Huskers can finish strong if they can master the mental side of soccer.
“We need to be giving 100 percent every play of the game and having that confidence in the person next to you and in yourself,” Ochoa said.
While her career at Nebraska dwindles down to her last few matches — after the Huskers host Maryland on Friday, four regular-season matches remain — Ochoa hopes to leave behind a legacy of all-out effort, something she didn’t fully realize until this season.
“Just giving everything you have while on the field, because that is one thing I’ve really noticed of how important it is since now I’m a senior, and just how important each moment is,” she said.