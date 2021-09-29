Goalkeeping grew on Sami Hauk, and so has Nebraska for the sophomore transfer

Sami Hauk doesn't hide her early feelings about playing goalkeeper.
"I did not like it," the Nebraska sophomore says.
The Texas native saw herself as a field player and was more comfortable at other spots on the field.
Keeper, however, kept calling her.
"On all my club teams growing up, there was always something happening with the goalkeeper where I needed to jump in every few years," Hauk said. "It's kind of crazy."
Eventually, Hauk realized she had a great knack for shutting down shots. In turn, it opened doors to Division I opportunities, and after beginning her college career at Arizona, Hauk is thriving as NU's starting goalkeeper.
She has logged 617 minutes, allowing 0.73 goals per game. Hauk's play had the Huskers in position to beat Maryland last week (a 0-0 draw), and it kept the team in Sunday's match at No. 9 Rutgers (a 1-0 loss). Hauk's 34 saves are tied for first in the Big Ten.
The Huskers (4-6-1) will look to shake off a five-match winless streak (0-4-1) when they host Michigan State (7-1-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hibner Stadium.
"I think our results of the games don't show exactly how we play, so we're just trying to regroup and come strong for tomorrow," Hauk said.
Hauk has had to shake off some of her own adversity.
Weeks after arriving on campus, the sophomore earned the starting nod in goal, and began the season with clean sheets against Western Illinois (3-0) and Missouri (5-0). She was named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week.
But a week later, Hauk injured her arm and shoulder against Oklahoma. It came in the final minute of regulation. After jumping up to stop a shot near the crossbar, Hauk came down on her arm, dislocating her shoulder and suffering a partially torn labrum.
It kept her out of a couple of matches, but Hauk was determined to get back on the field.
"I just kept telling myself that I was going to push through," she said. "I do have to wear a brace when I play, but it doesn't bother me, to be honest. Your adrenaline kind of kicks in once you step onto the field. It's not much of an issue."
A bum shoulder has been the only thing slowing down Hauk's transition to a new team. Looking for a new fit, she departed Arizona after her freshman season. Nebraska was never on her radar, literally, but an email from assistant coach Marty Everding changed that.
"I had never heard of Nebraska," Hauk said. "I couldn't even tell, you, didn't know anything about it.
"(But) I was like, 'Why not give it a shot?' When I got on the call, the coaches were just amazing and I knew I needed to come and take a visit. When I did I knew it was my home and where I needed to be."
A welcoming environment helped Hauk adjust quickly, she notes.
And much like the position of keeper when she was in high school, Nebraska has grown on Hauk.
"There's never a day where I question where I'm at," she said. "That's definitely a bonus."
Photos: Nebraska soccer comes up short against Purdue in Big Ten opener
