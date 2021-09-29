Goalkeeping grew on Sami Hauk, and so has Nebraska for the sophomore transfer

Hauk has had to shake off some of her own adversity.

Weeks after arriving on campus, the sophomore earned the starting nod in goal, and began the season with clean sheets against Western Illinois (3-0) and Missouri (5-0). She was named Big Ten goalkeeper of the week.

But a week later, Hauk injured her arm and shoulder against Oklahoma. It came in the final minute of regulation. After jumping up to stop a shot near the crossbar, Hauk came down on her arm, dislocating her shoulder and suffering a partially torn labrum.

It kept her out of a couple of matches, but Hauk was determined to get back on the field.

"I just kept telling myself that I was going to push through," she said. "I do have to wear a brace when I play, but it doesn't bother me, to be honest. Your adrenaline kind of kicks in once you step onto the field. It's not much of an issue."

A bum shoulder has been the only thing slowing down Hauk's transition to a new team. Looking for a new fit, she departed Arizona after her freshman season. Nebraska was never on her radar, literally, but an email from assistant coach Marty Everding changed that.

"I had never heard of Nebraska," Hauk said. "I couldn't even tell, you, didn't know anything about it.