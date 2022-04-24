Glatter's homer helps Husker softball team avoid three-game sweep at Wisconsin

A three-run homer from Peyton Glatter sparked a four-run fourth inning as the No. 25 Nebraska softball team rebounded from its first Big Ten losses of the season with a 6-4 win against Wisconsin on Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Nebraska (34-11, 14-2 Big Ten) avoided the sweep after the Badgers took the first two games of the series.

Wisconsin (25-12, 10-5) had the Huskers on their heels late in this one, though. After scoring two runs to pull to within 6-4, the Badgers had the bases loaded, but Kaylin Kinney induced a game-ending groundout.

Kinney pitched the final five innings to earn the win. She allowed two earned runs and walked just one in relief of Olivia Ferrell, who gave up two runs and walked five over the first two frames.

Wisconsin tied the game in the third inning on a bases-loaded walk and took a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly.

But NU responded in the fourth when Glatter swatted a 1-0 pitch over the left-center field fence for her first homer of the year. Cam Ybarra later added an RBI double in the fourth to give the Huskers a 5-1 lead.

The lead was extended to 6-1 in the sixth on Sydney Gray's RBI single.

Two Husker errors in the bottom of the seventh allowed the Badgers to get back in the game.

Glatter, Abbie Squier and Mya Felder each had two hits for the Huskers, who finished with 10 hits.

The Huskers, who have six games remaining, will play at Ohio State next weekend before wrapping up the regular season at home against Indiana.

