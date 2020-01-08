Former Lincoln Southwest soccer standout Davis transferring to Nebraska

Hannah Davis, who had a standout high school career at Lincoln Southwest, is transferring to the Nebraska soccer program, the Huskers announced Wednesday.

Davis spent her first three collegiate seasons at Kansas State. She'll have two years of eligibility with NU.

"I am so excited to come back home and play in Lincoln for my last two years," Davis said in a statement. "Finishing my career for a team that I grew up watching is a dream come true. I can't wait to start working with the staff and be a part of an amazing Husker team."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davis netted four goals and six assists in three seasons with the Wildcats. Her junior campaign was cut short early because of a season-ending knee injury.

She started 12 games as a sophomore and earned Big 12 all-freshman honors in 2017.

Davis was the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year and the Journal Star Super-State captain in 2017 after setting Class A records for goals in a season and goals in a game. Her 117 career goals also are a state record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0