Ex-Huskers Miramontez, Johnson sign with Kansas City NWSL team

Former Nebraska soccer players Sydney Miramontez and Jaycie Johnson, both natives of the Kansas City, Missouri, area, signed one-year contracts to play for the Kansas City NWSL expansion franchise.

Miramontez, from Lenexa, Kansas, is a defender. She started 48 matches in her Nebraska career, including all 39 in her junior and senior seasons. She scored six goals in her four seasons, and was named second team All-Big Ten in 2016 as a senior. She joined FC Kansas City in 2017, then went with the team to Utah before retiring in February of this year.

Johnson, from Lee's Summit, Missouri, is a forward. She played in 73 matches in four seasons at Nebraska, starting 72, and scored 72 goals. She was named first team All-Big Ten as a senior in 2016. She was drafted by North Carolina in 2017, but missed that season with an injury, and has been with Reign FC since then.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0