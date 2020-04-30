English youth national team member Eleanor Dale signs with Husker soccer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eleanor Dale of Bellingham, England, has signed with the Nebraska soccer team, the Huskers announced Thursday.

Dale is a 5-foot-8 forward who has been a member of the England U-17 and U-18 national teams, scoring five goals in nine games.

"I chose to attend Nebraska because (of) the opportunities they offer and the phenomenal balance between soccer and education,” Dale said in a statement. “It is an excellent program for academics as well as soccer. I know I will improve massively by attending Nebraska, as the player development aspect of the program in place is exceptional. As soon as I visited, I knew that was where I wanted to be.”

Nebraska coach John Walker said Dale could help the Huskers right away.

“We are optimistic that Eleanor will be able to make an immediate impact for us in both goal scoring and the creation of goals,” Walker said in a statement. “She has pace, running power, technique, good tactical movement and is willing to attack balls in the penalty area.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0