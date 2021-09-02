 Skip to main content
East grad Peterson getting early chances with Huskers, who drop match to Omaha
  Updated
  • 0
Nebraska vs. Omaha, 9.2

Nebraska's Haley Peterson (2) clears the ball up the field Thursday at Hibner Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Haley Peterson grew up in Lincoln and knew what Nebraska soccer was all about.

Yet, being a freshman for the Huskers is still somewhat a fantasy to her.

“I have always wanted to come here since I was watching these games as a little girl,” she said. “So, it is really cool to be here, and the atmosphere of the team is awesome.”

Peterson stood out on Thursday in the midfield as Nebraska dropped their second game in a row, losing to Omaha 1-0 at Hibner Stadium. The only goal of the game came on a Grace Brown own goal.

Peterson, a Lincoln East graduate, totaled three shots and one on target from midfield.

“She is so soccer smart, her IQ is through the roof,” fellow freshman Sarah Weber said. “Playing with her only makes me better, and that is what you want in a teammate. Anytime Haley is out there, I know she is giving 100%, and I will do the same for her.”

Peterson has been able to play alongside some of the most experienced players in the team and the conference in Dakota Chan and Theresa Pujado.

“It’s cool to play with them and to learn the things that they have to teach me,” Peterson said.

The Huskers combined for 22 shots and six on goal but finished goal-less against the Mavericks. They had 15 shots on target against Oklahoma in a 1-0 overtime loss Sunday.

“We have been getting loads of chances and I have been getting loads of chances,” Peterson said. “I just need to finish and be calm in the box. … We need to be capitalizing on things that we are doing.”

Weber had a few shots with under two minutes left that would have tied the match, including one off the post and another that forced a great save.

“We know that we can score,” Weber said. “Our mentality was to switch it back and not let it drag us down … just to keep focusing on the game and how we play.”

The Huskers' next game out will be against Loyola-Chicago on Sunday at 1 p.m.

