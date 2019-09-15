Marissa Popoola got her first start in a Nebraska uniform Sunday, helping the Husker soccer team to an early advantage before Gonzaga rallied in the first half at Hibner Stadium.
Nebraska (1-4-2) fell to to the Bulldogs (6-2-0) 2-1.
Popoola shook off early jitters, and an aggressive play early from the 5-foot-6 freshman midfielder helped set up a Nebraska penalty kick.
"I had some nerves, but obviously my teammates had my back the whole time," Popoola said. "They just reminded me to to stay calm and do what I needed to do to help my team.
"Just initially when (the game) starts you have to block everything out and just focus."
Popoola was going for the ball in the box and drew a Gonzaga penalty, resulting in a yellow card and a NU penalty kick.
Nebraska senior forward Savanah Uveges finished off Popoola's play, taking the penalty kick and scoring her first goal of the season and 10th of her career to put the Huskers ahead 1-0 in the 21st minute.
"Marissa is a very aggressive player and someone who brings a lot of spark to the attack," Uveges said. "She is willing to go at people, which is nice because she is young and sometimes that is what people lack.
"Before the game I even told her 'Do what you do best. Don't hold back ... unleash' and that is exactly what she did to earn the penalty kick. That was my most exciting moment was her winning the PK"
Despite the early lead, Gonzaga answered quickly, taking advantage of Nebraska defender Sinclaire Miramontez coming off the field in the 20th minute after an injury.
Miramontez returned in the second half, but Gonzaga struck twice on first-half goals from India Jencks (28:14) and Sophia Viviano (33:22).
The matchup with Gonzaga concluded Nebraska's grueling nonconference schedule, but has helped prepare the Huskers for Big Ten play, Uveges said.
"We've been tested a lot this season already," Uveges said. "Sometimes those haven't gone the way we wanted them too. But at the end of the day, we know what our strengths are and what we need to improve on.
"I know we are very motivated going into Big Ten play and we are just going to go hard."
Nebraska will begin on the road to begin conference play, facing Purdue Friday in West Lafayette, Indiana, and then taking on Indiana in Bloomington on Sunday.
"We are getting challenged every single game, so I think it is just about pushing ourselves a little more," Popoola added. "Showing us what we need to do in the Big Ten and working harder every single time."