Dakota Chan's early goal and assist late helped the Huskers take down Indiana and split their weekend road trip on Sunday.
Chan stole the ball from the IU goalkeeper and scored in the 13th minute -- her second of the season -- to give NU the early 1-0 lead en route to a 2-0 shutout win over the Hoosiers in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Huskers (2-52, 1-1-0 Big Ten) lost to Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Friday to open conference play.
Adriana Maldonado extended the lead with a goal off Chan's assist in the 81st minute. It was Maldonado's first career goal.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior goalkeeper Aubrei Corder notched her 25th career complete-game shutout. She moves into second place on Nebraska's career shutouts list.
The Huskers outshot the Hoosiers 7-2 in the first half before Indiana surged in the second with a 9-3 advantage.
NU comes home to take on Northwestern on Thursday at Hibner Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and kicks off at 6 p.m.