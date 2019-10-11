Meg Brandt scored a pair of first-half goals to lead the Nebraska soccer team to a 2-0 win over Maryland on a cold Friday night at Hibner Stadium.
Senior midfielder Brandt scored her first goal of the season on a deflection off a Maryland player nearly 4 minutes into the contest, and added another goal just past the 36-minute mark. Marissa Popoola assisted on the second goal, the 11th of Brandt's Husker career.
Aubrei Corder made two saves in goal for the Huskers, both in the first half.
Nebraska outshot the Terrapins 8-5 — Brandt scored on two of her three shots — and held a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Nebraska, now 4-8-2 overall and 3-4 Big Ten, has never lost to Maryland, improving to 5-0.
Friday's win came after a rough road trip during which the Huskers lost to Iowa 1-0 and to No. 24 Michigan 4-1.
Maryland (7-5-2, 3-3) had won three of its previous four matches before Friday's loss.
The Huskers host No. 21 Rutgers at 1 p.m. Sunday. Dating back to their first meeting in 2014, all four matches between the Scarlet Knights and Huskers have ended in a tie. Rutgers defeated Iowa 1-0 on Friday to improve to 10-2-1 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten.