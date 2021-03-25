Behind Makinzie Short, Nebraska keeps Big Ten leader Rutgers scoreless in draw

Nebraska goalkeeper Makinzie Short stopped to take a drink of water with 13 minutes, 1 second remaining in regulation. She needed every ounce of it over the next 33 minutes.
No. 19 Rutgers (6-1-2) earned its eighth corner kick of the match at that point, but Short and Nebraska never wavered as the Huskers (1-4-3) took the Scarlet Knights to an overtime 0-0 draw Thursday at Hibner Stadium.
It was the sixth all-time meeting between Nebraska and Rutgers. All six have ended in a draw.
It was not a victory in the record books, but after being outshot 29-10 against the Big Ten's conference leader, Short deemed it an unofficial win. Rutgers finished with 10 shots on goal to Nebraska's four.
“Of course, we wanted to score and we wanted to win the game,” Short said. “Rutgers is a great team and I think we definitely put them under pressure. They are the No. 1 team in the conference and the fact that we did that I think is pretty awesome.”
Short, who has played 795 consecutive minutes in goal, finished with a career-high nine saves and the Nebraska back line earned one of its own in the final minute of the second overtime to keep the score at 0-0.
"It was a team effort today," Short said. "As a team, we really overcame. We struggled in the past, but I think today was really monumental for the team."
Nebraska had its fair share of offensive moments despite the lopsided shot total, but could not break through.
The Huskers' Natalie Cooke went down in the first 30 seconds of regulation after colliding with a Rutgers player, but she recovered and sent a laser shot into the hand of Rutgers keeper Meagan McClelland.
"I just saw the ball go over the defender's head, so I knew I had a little window," Cooke said. "If I just put it a little farther to the left, it might have gone in."
Rutgers had not allowed an opponent double digit shots this season before Thursday.
"On the defense we were just trying to make (Rutgers) unbalanced," Cooke added. "Then when we do have the ball, we just focused on transition. No brakes and kept pushing forward as much as we can."
Nebraska returns to action Sunday hosting No. 9 Penn State at 11:35 a.m. It will be the first soccer game open to the public, but capacity will be limited to approximately 675.