Behind Makinzie Short, Nebraska keeps Big Ten leader Rutgers scoreless in draw

Nebraska goalkeeper Makinzie Short stopped to take a drink of water with 13 minutes, 1 second remaining in regulation. She needed every ounce of it over the next 33 minutes.

No. 19 Rutgers (6-1-2) earned its eighth corner kick of the match at that point, but Short and Nebraska never wavered as the Huskers (1-4-3) took the Scarlet Knights to an overtime 0-0 draw Thursday at Hibner Stadium.

It was the sixth all-time meeting between Nebraska and Rutgers. All six have ended in a draw.

It was not a victory in the record books, but after being outshot 29-10 against the Big Ten's conference leader, Short deemed it an unofficial win. Rutgers finished with 10 shots on goal to Nebraska's four.

“Of course, we wanted to score and we wanted to win the game,” Short said. “Rutgers is a great team and I think we definitely put them under pressure. They are the No. 1 team in the conference and the fact that we did that I think is pretty awesome.”

Short, who has played 795 consecutive minutes in goal, finished with a career-high nine saves and the Nebraska back line earned one of its own in the final minute of the second overtime to keep the score at 0-0.