Behind Lane's first career goal, Huskers finally blossom in home soccer win over Iowa on beautiful spring Saturday

Clear skies, bright sunshine and a light breeze marked just about the best weather the Nebraska soccer team has had all season.

The delayed 2020 fall season hasn’t been an easy one for the Huskers, but they turned in one of their best performances all year on a beautiful spring Saturday.

Freshman Gwen Lane’s goal in the 23rd minute and an unbreakable defensive performance in the second half led the Huskers to a 1-0 win over Iowa at Hibner Stadium.

Goals had been few and far between for Nebraska (2-5-3) over its past few matches after freshman Eleanor Dale, the team’s leading scorer, suffered a season-ending injury on March 13. The Huskers found the net just once in their last four games, but a different pair of freshman forwards led the attack this time around.

Freshman Reagan Raabe troubled the Iowa (2-8-1) defense in the first half as she repeatedly burst past defenders at midfield to set up scoring opportunities. One minute after drawing a yellow card challenge while through on goal, Raabe produced another scoring chance that eventually fell to Lane.

None of Lane’s 10 previous shots this season had found the back of the net, but the Lincoln Southwest grad didn’t miss from 6 yards out as she scored her first-ever Husker goal.