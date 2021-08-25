After spotless opening week, Nebraska soccer gears up for pair of Big 12 opponents

The Nebraska soccer team has its first big test of the young season coming up.

The Huskers, who beat Western Illinois 3-0 last Thursday and Missouri 5-0 on Saturday, take on a pair of Big 12 opponents this week.

Nebraska plays Baylor at 7 p.m. Thursday in Waco, Texas, and Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Sunday in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Huskers hope Reagan Raabe continues her scoring surge. The sophomore has netted three goals already this season.

