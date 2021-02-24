After playing Minnesota to a tie, Husker soccer seeks first win at Michigan State

After playing Minnesota to a season-opening scoreless tie, the Nebraska soccer team will take aim at its first win Thursday at Michigan State.

The Huskers (0-0-1) and Spartans will play at noon in East Lansing, Michigan.

Like Nebraska, Michigan State is coming off a season-opening tie. The Spartans and Maryland played to a 1-1 draw over the weekend.

While Nebraska's offense looks to get on track, the Huskers will look to build off a strong defensive performance from Makinzie Short. The senior made her first career start against the Gophers and made two saves.

Nebraska has a 4-3-1 series edge against the Spartans and has won the previous three meetings.

The Huskers will close a three-game road trip at Ohio State on Sunday before returning to Lincoln for three straight home matches starting March 4 against Purdue.

