After a 482-day layoff, Husker soccer team will play at least 11 matches this spring

Spring soccer will have a touch of winter to it for the Nebraska soccer team.

After losing their fall season due to COVID-19, the Huskers will open a Big Ten-only, 11-game schedule Feb. 20 at Minnesota.

The Big Ten released schedules for its soccer teams Friday. Nebraska will play six home matches, starting March 4 against Purdue.

NU also will host Michigan (March 7), Wisconsin (March 13), Rutgers (March 25), Penn State (March 28) and Iowa (April 3).

The Huskers will play 11 matches between Feb. 20 and April 3. Following the April 3 game, the Big Ten teams will take part in a wild-card weekend consisting of one or two nonconference games.

The Big Ten Tournament, limited to semifinals and a championship game, will follow on April 15-18.

Nebraska will have gone 482 days between matches. It last played on Oct. 27, 2019. The Huskers finished 4-10-1 that season.

Nebraska schedule:

Feb. 20, at Minnesota

Feb. 25, at Michigan State

Feb. 28, at Ohio State

March 4, Purdue

March 7, Michigan