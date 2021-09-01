A 'strange' year behind her, Raabe and NU teammates finding comfort (and goals) in return to normalcy

After scoring one goal in eight starts during an abbreviated Big Ten schedule, Raabe has scored three while adding an assist. Her three scores lead the team and she has taken nine shots on goal.

The Huskers are focusing more on attacking this season, Raabe says.

Raabe was one of nine freshmen on the roster when NU opened last season at Minnesota. An instant jump into league play had the newcomers adjusting to the speed and physicality at a higher clip.

"That's where the difference this year having those exhibition games, having a bunch of nonconference games has been really nice, not to be thrown into the heave and struggles and all, and kind of have a few games," Raabe said.

Raabe, a 5-foot-5 forward, still made the most of her first season. She had a team-high 14 shots and played 507 minutes. She caught the attention of Big Ten coaches who voted her as one of three Huskers to watch in 2021.

"It's definitely nice this season having the experience of last spring and being able to help, being able to know what's going on and helping out the freshmen who have only been here a month," Raabe said. "It's definitely nice to have that experience and do that training over the summer to fix those areas."