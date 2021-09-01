A 'strange' year behind her, Raabe and NU teammates finding comfort (and goals) in return to normalcy

Reagan Raabe wanted a head start, so she graduated from high school a semester early and enrolled at Nebraska in January 2020.
The former Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, who was expected to contribute to Husker soccer immediately, saw it as a chance to jump into college courses and get a feel for the team dynamics.
But then COVID-19 hit and everything — from spring practices to the fall season — paused.
"It was definitely strange," the Millard West graduate said.
In fact, Raabe went nearly 18 months without playing in a soccer match. The Big Ten moved its season to winter/spring, matches were played and Raabe learned on the fly, adjusting to college soccer at a rapid pace with no exhibition or nonconference contests to help ease freshmen into things.
The experience, though full of challenges, helped, and so too is a close-to-normal 2021 season, which began with two exhibition matches for the Huskers.
Raabe scored two goals as NU opened the regular season with a 3-0 win against Western Illinois. She headed in another goal in the Huskers' 5-0 win at Missouri.
Though it's coming off a 1-0 overtime loss at Oklahoma, Nebraska is 3-1-0, the offense is attacking and the vibes are good.
"We scored a lot of goals, especially in those first couple of games," Raabe said. "To get some confidence, and just to get comfortable with each other again and everything like that, it was nice to start out with some big wins."
After scoring one goal in eight starts during an abbreviated Big Ten schedule, Raabe has scored three while adding an assist. Her three scores lead the team and she has taken nine shots on goal.
The Huskers are focusing more on attacking this season, Raabe says.
Raabe was one of nine freshmen on the roster when NU opened last season at Minnesota. An instant jump into league play had the newcomers adjusting to the speed and physicality at a higher clip.
"That's where the difference this year having those exhibition games, having a bunch of nonconference games has been really nice, not to be thrown into the heave and struggles and all, and kind of have a few games," Raabe said.
Raabe, a 5-foot-5 forward, still made the most of her first season. She had a team-high 14 shots and played 507 minutes. She caught the attention of Big Ten coaches who voted her as one of three Huskers to watch in 2021.
"It's definitely nice this season having the experience of last spring and being able to help, being able to know what's going on and helping out the freshmen who have only been here a month," Raabe said. "It's definitely nice to have that experience and do that training over the summer to fix those areas."
Nebraska will host Omaha (7 p.m. Thursday) and Loyola-Chicago (1 p.m. Sunday) this week. It's a chance for the Huskers, who have outscored their first four opponents 10-2, to build more momentum ahead of the Big Ten schedule, which begins Sept. 19 against Purdue.
"Going into these two games, obviously the hope is always working for two wins on the weekend," Raabe said. "Our game against Oklahoma was not our best game as a team, so I think trying to collectively just pull back and bounce back from a loss, definitely just get back with high intensity, positively, and keep it rolling."
