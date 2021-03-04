A 'really excited and also nervous' freshman Dale scores Huskers' first goals of season in win over Purdue

It had been 494 days since the Huskers last played a match at Hibner Field, and Eleanor Dale made sure it was a special one, scoring in each half Thursday to lead Nebraska to a 2-1 victory over Purdue.
Nebraska is now 1-1-1 on the young season.
“I was really excited and also nervous at the same time,” said Dale, a freshman. “We've all waited so long to be back playing here. It's so nice. Everyone was just really excited and we had a good feeling about the game. The first home game, we just wanted to put in a good performance, and that paid off today.”
The Billingham, England, native took the first shot on goal minutes into regulation and moments later headed home the Huskers' first goal of the season in the 11th minute.
It was the first goal scored at Hibner since Oct. 27, 2019, when Penn State's Sam Coffey scored in the 10th minute in a 1-0 victory over Nebraska. Dale's goal is the first for a Nebraska player since an Oct. 13 goal by Savannah Uveges in a 1-1 double-overtime draw against Rutgers.
“I think I was just so overwhelmed with a big buzzing feeling,” Dale said of her first career goal. “It was so nice to score my first goal, then to score the second goal, which made us win the game; it's such a good feeling. There is something about scoring here as well. There is something special about scoring on your home ground.”
Another Nebraska freshman, Reagan Raabe, beat a Boilermaker defender and worked the ball along the back line before her volley found Dale in the slot.
“Reagan did really well on the first goal,” Dale said. “It's about being in the right positions, and it's nice having my teammates put it on a plate for me.”
With Nebraska taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, an aggressive Nebraska squad both offensively and defensively put pressure on the Boilermakers.
The Huskers finished with six shots in the second half, including Dale's second tally in the 58th minute after Ashley Zugay set her up.
Purdue answered Nebraska's second goal nine minutes later to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Nebraska, now 7-3-1 in home openers since joining the Big Ten, used a bend-but-don't-break mentality for the final 23 minutes of regulation.
The Boilermakers finished with 10 shots, with seven coming in the second half. Nebraska limited them to three shots on goal, with Husker sophomore Makinzie Short finishing with two saves.
Nebraska returns to action Sunday to host Michigan at noon at Hibner Field.