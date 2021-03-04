A 'really excited and also nervous' freshman Dale scores Huskers' first goals of season in win over Purdue

It had been 494 days since the Huskers last played a match at Hibner Field, and Eleanor Dale made sure it was a special one, scoring in each half Thursday to lead Nebraska to a 2-1 victory over Purdue.

Nebraska is now 1-1-1 on the young season.

“I was really excited and also nervous at the same time,” said Dale, a freshman. “We've all waited so long to be back playing here. It's so nice. Everyone was just really excited and we had a good feeling about the game. The first home game, we just wanted to put in a good performance, and that paid off today.”

The Billingham, England, native took the first shot on goal minutes into regulation and moments later headed home the Huskers' first goal of the season in the 11th minute.

It was the first goal scored at Hibner since Oct. 27, 2019, when Penn State's Sam Coffey scored in the 10th minute in a 1-0 victory over Nebraska. Dale's goal is the first for a Nebraska player since an Oct. 13 goal by Savannah Uveges in a 1-1 double-overtime draw against Rutgers.