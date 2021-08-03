With no glaring weaknesses, Husker backer Reimer hungry to push game to another level

If Luke Reimer happens to hear his position coach's latest comments on his overall game, he'll note it's essentially a good news-bad news assessment.
Actually, there's not much bad news at all.
"I don't know if Luke has a big-time weakness, but he has to improve everything," Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said Monday. "I think that's a good way to put it.
"He's a really good athlete, really understands football," the coach added. "Probably the worst part of his game — I don't know if it's a weakness — is the pass rush. But overall, he doesn't have a glaring weakness in his game. It's all about having the mentality to improve each aspect on a daily basis."
Reimer, a sophomore from Lincoln North Star, said he grades himself in a harsh manner. He understands his limitations. Good news: He has an opportunity to make significant improvements this month, what with Nebraska in the midst of preseason practice in advance of its Aug. 28 opener at Illinois. A five-game starter last season, he's regarded as one of the Huskers' top three inside linebackers along with redshirt freshman Nick Henrich and Chris Kolarevic, a junior transfer from Northern Iowa.
Ruud already has made it clear that he plans to use a rotation of inside backers — three for sure and perhaps more. Make no mistake, Reimer is a safe bet to be a mainstay. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound speedster, in six games total last season, recorded 40 tackles, including five for losses, with two sacks. His speed to the ball is noticeable to most any layman.
"I think, honestly, the best thing he does is instinctively run to the ball," Ruud said. "He's got a really good feel for angles, he's got a really good feel for knowing when to hit his gap and knowing when to fall back. He has a good feel for when to take his shot, and that's easier said than done. The great example of that is Lavonte David. He just had a feel for when to shoot a gap and when to stay alive and work over the top of things.
"Luke has a pretty good feel for that."
David, a 10-year NFL veteran, helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers capture the Super Bowl last February, finishing the season with 82 tackles and three forced fumbles. In two seasons at Nebraska, David recorded 285 tackles to rank fourth on the school's career tackles list — yes, even though playing only two seasons. He posted two of the top five single-season tackle totals in school history, including a school-record 152 in 2010.
Ruud, by the way, made a total of 432 tackles during his Nebraska playing career, 90 more than any other Husker. A second-round selection in the 2005 NFL Draft, he went on to play eight seasons in the league, including six in Tampa Bay. He obviously knows what he's talking about, and Reimer soaks it all in.
He understands he has room for improvement. For instance, he said, he wasn't particularly proficient at watching film when he first arrived at Nebraska in 2019, and still has room to grow in that area.
"It's just something you have to do if you want to be successful at this level," said Reimer, noting he's "world's better" now than he was as a freshman. "I come off the grass now still asking coach Ruud questions. My first year, I just had no clue. I was just running around. That's the same with every freshman. You just have to run around and know you'll correct it later."
A walk-on in 2019 — who since has earned a scholarship — Reimer played well enough to see action in 10 games, mostly on special teams. He missed the first game last season, at Ohio State, due to injury. But he returned the next week and made quite a splash. In a loss at Northwestern, he hammered out a team-high 10 stops, including a sack. His speed jumped off the TV screen.
Three games later, at Iowa, Reimer recorded 12 tackles, including 11 solo stops -- the second-most by a Husker in a Big Ten game, trailing only the 14 that David made in 2011 at Michigan.
Reimer said he's mindful of his size disadvantage against mammoth Big Ten offensive linemen. He's gained 20 pounds to help take on those players while also learning how to better combat blocks with his hand-striking ability.
His main concern, however, has nothing to do with individual statistics or even individual improvement.
"I just want to win," he said. "I want to get to a bowl game. That's it. Personal accolades, I don't care at all. I just want to win. I'm tired of not going to a bowl game. I'm tired of having a losing season, not having the best season we can have. I'm pumped. I can't wait to play Illinois."
A look at the 2021 Nebraska football schedule
Week 0 ➡️ at Illinois
When: Aug. 28, Noon
Where: Champaign, Ill.
Illinois in 2020: 2-6
Last time the Huskers and Illini played: Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 (2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 11-4
Week 1 ➡️ Fordham
When: Sept. 4, 11 a.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Fordham in 2020: 2-1 (shortened by COVID-19)
Last time the Huskers and Rams met: No previous matchups
Week 2 ➡️ Buffalo
When: Sept. 11, 2:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Buffalo in 2020: 6-1 (5-0 in MAC)
Last time the Huskers and Bulls met: No previous matchups
Week 3 ➡️ at Oklahoma
When: Sept. 18, 11 a.m.
Where: Norman, Oklahoma
Oklahoma in 2020: 9-2 (6-2 Big 12)
Last time Huskers and Sooners played: Oklahoma 23, Nebraska 20 (Dec. 5, 2010, Big 12 Championship)
All-time series: Oklahoma, 45-38-3
Week 4 ➡️ at Michigan State
When: Sept. 25
Where: East Lansing, Michigan
Michigan State in 2020: 2-5
The last time the Huskers and Spartans played: Nebraska 9, Michigan State 6 (Nov. 17, 2018)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 9-2
Week 5 ➡️ Northwestern
When: Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Northwestern in 2020: 7-2, Big Ten runner-up
The last time the Huskers and Wildcats met: Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13 (Nov. 7, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 8-6
Week 6 ➡️ Michigan
When: Oct. 9
Where: Memorial Stadium
Michigan in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Wolverines played: Michigan 56, Nebraska 10 (Sept. 22, 2018)
All-time series: Michigan leads, 5-4
Week 7 ➡️ at Minnesota
When: Oct. 16
Where: Minneapolis
Minnesota in 2020: 3-4
The last time the Huskers and Gophers played: Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17 (Dec. 12, 2020)
All-time series: Minnesota, 34-25-2
Week 9 ➡️ Purdue
When: Oct. 30
Where: Memorial Stadium
Purdue in 2020: 2-4
The last time the Huskers and Boilermakers met: Nebraska 37, Purdue 27 (Dec. 5, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 5-4
Week 10 ➡️ Ohio State
When: Nov. 6
Where: Memorial Stadium
Ohio State in 2020: 7-1 (national runner-up)
The last time the Huskers and Buckeyes met: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17 (Oct. 24, 2020)
All-time series: Ohio State leads, 8-1
Week 12 ➡️ at Wisconsin
When: Nov. 20
Where: Madison, Wisconsin
Wisconsin in 2020: 4-3
The last time the Huskers and Badgers met: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21 (Nov. 16, 2019)
All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 10-4
Week 13 ➡️ Iowa
When: Nov. 26, 12:30 p.m.
Where: Memorial Stadium
Iowa in 2020: 6-2
The last time the Huskers and Hawkeyes met: Iowa 26, Nebraska 20 (Nov. 27, 2020)
All-time series: Nebraska leads, 29-19-3
