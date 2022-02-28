Steven M. Sipple: You want energy? Ask Mickey Joseph about his WRs playing special teams

Scott Frost keeps using "energized" and "invigorated" to describe the vibe in Nebraska's football program.

That certainly was the vibe in Mickey Joseph's interview session Monday.

Listening to Joseph, you understand why he's quickly captivated the fan base.

"I'm going to coach you with energy," the new Nebraska wide receivers coach told reporters at Memorial Stadium. "I'm going to coach you hard. I'm going to give you confidence, but I'm going to coach you really hard. I'm going to tell you something every play. It's either going to be good or it's going to be bad, but I'm going to communicate something to you every play."

Joseph, the former Nebraska option quarterback, spoke with reporters soon after the team finished its first practice of spring drills. Yeah, it's an intriguing time in the program, with five new full-time assistant coaches and 16 new scholarship players in camp, many of whom are being counted on to play immediately.

It's time for Frost, the fifth-year Nebraska coach with a 15-29 record at the school, to get the program to a bowl game, at the very least. He knows it. We all know it. We might as well have fun with it.

The 47-year-old Frost seems energized himself. He's even giving opening statements nowadays.

Sense of urgency is an overused term in sports. But you can feel it in Nebraska's program.

You can see it in 6-foot-2, 245-pound running back Jaquez Yant's improved frame, and you can hear it in veteran outside linebacker Garrett Nelson's raspy voice. He's done an "unbelievable" job of leading the team in winter conditioning, Frost said.

That evidently requires some shouting at times.

You certainly could hear urgency in Joseph's media session. Each of Nebraska's full-time assistant coaches had individual sessions. It's a wonderful idea. You get to know the new guys and get to catch up with the holdovers. You get a better feel for position competitions, a better feel for everything, even where new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola likes to dine in Lincoln.

Misty's in Havelock, he said. Old-school spot. Love it.

Joseph has 16 or 17 wide receivers in his meeting room daily. He says he wants to have a top nine in the fall. That's one reason the spring is important. Players win jobs, or put themselves in position to do so.

In Joseph's realm, those players better be ready to contribute on special teams. In fact, if you want to get Joseph fired up, ask him about the importance of receivers being ready to contribute on special teams.

"They're playing special teams. They don't have a choice," the former LSU receivers coach said.

Why is that?

"Because I said so," he said flatly.

He noted receivers are some of the most athletic players on the team and understand how to operate in open spaces.

"They don't do this team any service if they're sitting on the sideline with me if we're punting the ball or kicking the ball off or returning the ball," the coach said. "The worst thing that could happen to a kid here at the University of Nebraska ... is they get to the league (NFL), and now they've got to learn how to play special teams. Bill Busch is going to do a great job for us as special-teams coordinator, and my guys are going to learn how to run down on kickoffs, do all that, because at the end of the day, you can't just be a receiver.

"This morning in practice," he added, "everybody was on special teams."

Yeah, that sounds like urgency. That sounds like something Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts might want to hear. He told the Journal Star last week, "This is, I would say, one of the most important springs we've ever had in Nebraska football."

Why does he feel that way?

"You just have so many new faces," Alberts said. "You've got new coaches. How is it all going to work? What does the structure look like? You can get a lot of really good work done in the spring. I just see a commitment and a work ethic."

Don't snicker at the notion of urgency and energy being intangibles that could push Nebraska's program to a higher level. That said, Nebraska needs a lot of players to take their games to a higher level. On offense, all those new assistants just may bring about new energy from familiar faces. In Joseph's room, that could mean talented returners such as Omar Manning, Zavier Betts, Oliver Martin or even Alante Brown.

There was quite a bit of discussion Monday about Brown, a sophomore from Chicago. He's raised his profile as both a receiver and a leader among receivers.

"He runs down on kickoffs, and he'll stick his nose in there," Joseph said. "That's impressive."

The spring game is set for April 9. Leading to that point, there will be some dog days. There will be days when legs get heavy, and mornings when the alarm goes off far too soon. You get the feeling Joseph always will add some zip.

"There's new energy for those kids on offense," Joseph said. "I'm not saying those (coaches) last year didn't give them energy. But I think they feel like, hey, these coaches coming in here, they're going to be on us every play. They're not going to miss anything. I think the kids appreciate that."

A lot of people appreciate it, including Frost.

He knows the score here. Might as well have fun with it.

