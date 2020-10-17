Steven M. Sipple: You waited patiently for NU's game week; 12 predictions are your reward

We've never been so happy to present you with a hot batch of predictions.

Nebraska's football season is finally upon us.

Here you go:

* 1. Adrian Martinez will win the starting quarterback job at Nebraska and have a season that more closely resembles his freshman campaign than his disappointing sophomore year.

By all accounts, he's getting pushed hard by redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey every day in practice. McCaffrey looms as a legitimate threat to take the job. That makes a world of difference for the 21-game starter Martinez, the clear-cut top dog before last season.

There's also this: Big Ten defenses (predictably) adjusted to Martinez last season. Now it's his and his coaches' turn to adjust.

Interestingly, Nebraska's official news release Saturday to announce team captains stated that Martinez "returns to pilot the Husker attack."

That was a slip. I don't think it's been decided.

Maybe we'll find out officially Monday, or maybe Nebraska coach Scott Frost will take it all the way to Saturday.

Why not let Ohio State wonder?