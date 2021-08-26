Steven M. Sipple: You may have missed it, but Frost's 'mission statement' strikes right chord

If the Pipeline and Blackshirts lead the way Saturday at Illinois, if they impose their will to a significant degree, with something that resembles consistency, I most assuredly like Nebraska’s chances to prevail, perhaps comfortably.

The talk I’ve heard coming out of Nebraska’s preseason camp this month suggests Frost is serious about his mission statement (of sorts).

To wit: Husker running backs coach Ryan Held characterized the battles in the trenches during practice as being “a fun show to watch.”

“Both of those groups have really progressed in the weight room and on the field,” Held said. “Both the O-line and D-line coaches do a tremendous job. Obviously, outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson has done a tremendous job with those guys. So it’s iron sharpening iron, and in this league, it’s all about the lines. If you don’t have the lines taking care of business, it’s an empty feeling when you’re playing.

“Those guys have really worked hard. Obviously, they need to go out there on Saturday and really play hard and get after it.”

No disrespect to the American Athletic Conference, where Frost’s stock as a head coach soared, but it’s not exactly known for punishing play in the trenches.