Steven M. Sipple: You may have missed it, but Frost's 'mission statement' strikes right chord

You may have missed Scott Frost’s mission statement this week.
Granted, it wasn't an official mission statement, but it would make a good one.
At any rate, it seemingly got lost in the hubbub of our strange existence.
Mission statement? Nebraska football fans should hope that what Frost told his team Monday is something the head coach wholeheartedly believes and has set about instilling in his program every day.
“This thing was built on Blackshirts and Pipeline,” Frost said as he passed out Blackshirts, according to a video released by the university via Twitter. “This mission that we start Saturday has to be led by Blackshirts and Pipeline.”
Frost's words hit me like a sledgehammer. Bravo to the coach.
Those words had to be music to the ears of Nebraska fans who genuinely care about the program’s future.
I have a friend who starred at Nebraska in the 1970s. He occasionally reminds me that if any football organization wants to be successful, it must be able to impose its will in games.
When I think “Pipeline,” I think of five behemoths imposing their will in the run game, a la Nebraska during its glory years.
When I think “Blackshirts,” I think of a group that can create momentum and also stem the tide when momentum starts going the wrong way.
If the Pipeline and Blackshirts lead the way Saturday at Illinois, if they impose their will to a significant degree, with something that resembles consistency, I most assuredly like Nebraska’s chances to prevail, perhaps comfortably.
The talk I’ve heard coming out of Nebraska’s preseason camp this month suggests Frost is serious about his mission statement (of sorts).
To wit: Husker running backs coach Ryan Held characterized the battles in the trenches during practice as being “a fun show to watch.”
“Both of those groups have really progressed in the weight room and on the field,” Held said. “Both the O-line and D-line coaches do a tremendous job. Obviously, outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson has done a tremendous job with those guys. So it’s iron sharpening iron, and in this league, it’s all about the lines. If you don’t have the lines taking care of business, it’s an empty feeling when you’re playing.
“Those guys have really worked hard. Obviously, they need to go out there on Saturday and really play hard and get after it.”
No disrespect to the American Athletic Conference, where Frost’s stock as a head coach soared, but it’s not exactly known for punishing play in the trenches.
“In this league (Big Ten), when you look at it, the lines really set the tone for games,” Held said. “It’s not like we have 50-point games in this league. I mean, you’re looking at games where it’s 20-17. It’s just a grind game. It’s all about fits. It’s all about everybody being where they’re supposed to be. It’s getting movement for the running backs.
Honor those before you ☠️#blackshirts /// #thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/FSt8pIiI1v— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 23, 2021
“Three yards is a good play in the Big Ten. Obviously, you want more. But at the end of the day, that’s a good play.”
That’s a good mentality to verbalize to players. Constantly.
“The toughest teams and the most disciplined teams win consistently in this league,” Held said.
I’m not here to question Nebraska’s physical toughness. But the Huskers' discipline? Well, you’ve seen the penalty flags. Back in the day, it was practically headline news if the Pipeline was penalized during a critical moment. Now, you almost expect it.
As for the Blackshirts, well, we’ve seen plenty of assignment busts lead to long runs.
Frost is 12-20 in three seasons here. A lot needs to get cleaned up.
Give him this, though: He apparently is pushing forward with the proper mentality. And, come to think of it, I think it's safe to say his mentality has encountered a shift since he took over at Nebraska in late 2017.
He acknowledged last month he's had to adapt to the Big Ten after taking the college game by storm a world away in the AAC.
"You know, in some ways, I think we've done a lot of the right things at Nebraska,” he said during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. “In other ways, there were some things we needed to get into the league in order to learn.
"The game is a little different in this league than other leagues I've coached in."
At Oregon and UCF, an offense might get 95 snaps in a game. In the Big Ten, it gets 60 on some Saturdays. The importance of efficiency escalates.
I don’t have to tell you about Big Ten toughness. Its history speaks for itself.
Nebraska’s rich history speaks for itself, too. The Blackshirts and Pipeline once upon a time played leading roles in building the place into a national power.
Frost was a critical part of that. In that regard, his mission statement (of sorts) certainly makes sense.
Sometime this season, perhaps I’ll be able to confidently remove the “of sorts.” Perhaps we'll gain full realization that Frost wasn't merely telling his guys something that sounded good in the moment.
If you're a Husker fan, it definitely sounded good. It would look even better.