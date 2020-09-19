Steven M. Sipple: You know what would cheer up the AD? A few early upsets by the Huskers

Again, Moos wasn't whining. This was more about Moos feeling he fell short in his role as the Nebraska AD. Remember, he was a member of the conference scheduling subcommittee that put together this year's edition. He went into the job last month thinking he could use his influence to give the Huskers a much more manageable ride than what was unveiled Saturday morning on Fox. Alas, he didn't have as much influence as he thought he did.

"My job is to provide my school with the very best opportunity in a great conference to have success, and this one's going to be tough," he said. "This football team has a chance to be really good, but it doesn't look like we're getting a lot of breaks here."

There's a school of thought that says Nebraska shouldn't expect too many breaks from the Big Ten going forward. After all, eight Husker players last month filed a lawsuit against the conference days after it postponed the season Aug. 11 (the lawsuit since has been dropped), and even the state attorney general has gotten into the act.