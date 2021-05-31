Steven M. Sipple: Yes, the draw is a bear, but don't count NU out of anything, Childress says

Don't look for Bolt to get caught up in nostalgia this week. That's for old sports writers to do.

“It’s baseball," Bolt said. "Coach Van Horn's dealt with this sort of thing a lot more than I have just because he’s got former assistants he’s coached against and former players he’s coached against. No big deal for him. And let’s face it, we’re going to their regional, but we’re not playing them.”

At least not right away.

“There’s no guarantee, right?” Bolt said. “We have a game to win first.”

You heard a lot of growling from Nebraska fans after the Huskers' regional draw was announced, and rightfully so. This was a curious assignment by the NCAA selection committee. The Big Ten champion gets the toughest regional task of any of the three conference entrants? A top-20 team gets sent to play the favorite to win all the marbles? It really makes zero sense.

As expected, though, Bolt didn't dwell on it. He didn't hammer the Big Ten's ridiculous decision to play only conference games. That's not his style. He described the regional draw as "exciting."

