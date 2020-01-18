Steven M. Sipple: Would Frost ever give up play-calling? It's a question worth pondering

Osborne called plays during those seasons, too. Yes, Tom called plays for five national title teams. Ponder that for a second.

Scott Frost, in his third year as Nebraska head coach, has never even hinted at the possibility of surrendering play-calling duties. But it's still an intriguing discussion to me, even more so now that he's altered his offensive coaching staff. The more I ponder the changes, the more I like them. Even if Frost continues his role as play-caller, I believe his staff alterations ultimately could make his day-to-day job easier, and perhaps allow him to tend more closely to finer details — for instance, issues on special teams.

Frost has significant experience working with Matt Lubick, who on Friday was named offensive coordinator and receivers coach, replacing Troy Walters. Granted, Frost also had significant experience working with Walters. But something wasn't clicking, and Lubick seems a good person to help fix the engine. Trust is critical, and Frost's trust in Lubick is such that Lubick worked as a consultant to the program this past season, watching video and sharing thoughts as he spent the year away from coaching.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}