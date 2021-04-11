Steven M. Sipple: With Stepp shelved, a Husker fan's mind may wander to unpleasant places

During Wednesday's practice — 30 minutes of which were open to media — Nebraska had only two scholarship running backs suited up (freshmen Marvin Scott and Gabe Ervin). A couple of scholarship running backs weren't on the scene. Redshirt freshman Rahmir Johnson watched in street clothes, as did USC transfer Markese Stepp.

The 6-foot, 235-pound Stepp made it through only a few spring practices. His undisclosed injury, which will keep him out until this summer, is a situation to watch very closely. It took some steam out of spring ball. After all, he had 13 runs of 10 yards or longer at USC, while the five other scholarship backs on NU's roster have a combined one run of 10 yards or longer.

Stepp has 100 career carries for 505 yards and six touchdowns along with four catches for 35 yards. Frost needs him in fine form come fall, for obvious reasons — perhaps the main reason being the guy who wears jersey No. 2.

Defensive coordinators are well-aware.

* Martinez seemed extremely comfortable last week at Memorial Stadium in a setting in which several reporters fired questions at him in rapid-fire succession. He looked each questioner in the eye and gave honest answers. He doesn't allow himself to be led into any responses. He's poised and thinks quickly on his feet. It's strikingly impressive to watch.