Steven M. Sipple: With Moos and Frost's support, NU has first football lettermen's association

Although George Achola ended his Nebraska football playing career 30 years ago, he still remembers the somewhat uncomfortable feeling when it was all over.

As is the case with many student-athletes at that point, Achola felt a degree of uncertainty about his future.

"It can be hard when you finally take off those pads," he said. "You're 22 and you've got this degree if you're lucky. It's like, 'What's next?' So, basically for the first time in your life for a lot of us, you've got to figure out how to find your way in the world."

There's a variety of reasons why Achola, a 50-year-old Omaha attorney, felt it was important to help create the Husker Football Lettermen's Association, which is in its infant stages. One of those reasons was to provide mentoring to current Nebraska players, especially ones who are set to graduate and enter the work force.

"If you look at our board of directors and look at our membership, if you're a player coming out and you want to be a lawyer — hey, you've got a guy who's done it," Achola said. "If you want to be a doctor, we've got Dr. (Patrick) Tyrance and Dr. (Rob) Zatechka and Dr. (Scott) Strasburger. If you want to be a cop, we've got cops. Whatever you want to do, we've got people within our membership who've done it."