Steven M. Sipple: With leadership largely lacking, Big Ten's regal reputation eroding quickly

For years and years, the Big Ten Conference carried itself with a regal presence.

It actually can be a bit stodgy. Like most prestigious organizations, it goes to great lengths to avoid allowing warts to grow. And if they do grow, the conference goes to great lengths to avoid letting them show. No way it's pulling that Lexus out of the garage if there's a dent on the hood. Not if it can help it.

You want regal? Visit the Rose Bowl sometime. Or the Horseshoe.

Regal? Watch Barry Alvarez walk into a room. Chest out, head held high, as if he were royalty.

When Jim Tressel came to Lincoln to speak years ago, he struck me as a successful corporate CEO. Buttoned-down and polished. Perfect for a Big Ten blue blood.

Growing up in the 1970s and 1980s, my impression of Big Ten football was it was blue collar. It was neck rolls. It was hand-offs to powerful running backs. There seemed to be a lot of cold, gray Saturdays. It could seem, well, a bit boring at times.

If you're in a position of leadership in the league, boring would feel awfully good right now. Much better than the current state of affairs.