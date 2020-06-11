Steven M. Sipple: With Ferentz's future suddenly shaky, the mind wanders to Stoops, Norvell

Close your eyes, Nebraska football fans. Now, imagine Bob Stoops as Iowa's next head coach.
That might seem like a nightmare scenario to Husker faithful. Or maybe you think it'd be fun. All the guy does is win. I think it'd be a hoot.
It's nearly summer. Let your mind wander.
Frost says 'fresh start' best for Spielman, Huskers; coach says team is united in wake of racial tensions, protests
Scott Frost weighed in on JD Spielman's transfer and his new-look wide receiver room Wednesday night on the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program.
Or how about former Nebraska offensive coordinator Jay Norvell as the next head Hawkeye? As is the case with Stoops, Norvell played a mean safety at Iowa and began his coaching career in Iowa City under the legendary Hayden Fry. Norvell in 2019 completed his third season as Nevada's head coach. He's a 57-year-old black man who waited far too long — until age 53 — to land his first head-coaching gig.
Norvell's second head coaching job just may be at his alma mater. He certainly would be an excellent candidate.
A dark-horse pick? Keep Buffalo head coach Lance Leipold in mind.
Of course, it's possible Kirk Ferentz, Iowa's head coach since 1999, will survive the wave of controversy that's rocked his program. But his future with the school is suddenly shaky. The educated guess here, based on what I've read and heard from folks close to the program, is Ferentz has coached his last game for the Hawkeyes. After all, the 64-year-old is inextricably linked to Chris Doyle, the Hawkeyes' strength and conditioning coach, who has been placed on administrative leave in the wake of allegations by former players about racial issues within the program.
As many as 40 former players have sounded off via social media, many alleging a culture of racial inequality in the program. Several mentioned comments and actions Doyle made toward them during their time with the Hawkeyes. It's essentially a foregone conclusion Doyle will be shown the door.
Thoughts shift to the Maryland football scandal of two summers ago. Several Terrapin football players described a toxic culture in the program under then-head coach DJ Durkin before offensive lineman Jordan McNair's death following an on-campus workout. No, there haven't been any deaths at Iowa. That's not the point. The point is Durkin was inextricably linked to strength and conditioning coach Rick Court. Both men ultimately lost their jobs in the scandal.
The Washington Post reported that Court was the first call Durkin made after landing the Maryland job in December of 2015. ESPN reported that Durkin and Court were aligned in all elements surrounding workouts and strength training.
"They're joined at the hip," one source said. "They're the same. They use the same language and the same classification."
Ferentz and Doyle reportedly had a similar working relationship. They've been together at Iowa for 21 years. Yes, joined at the hip. It's a common occurrence in college football. In fact, it's a necessity in part because head strength and conditioning coaches often have as much direct contact with players as head coaches. It's essential that the two are aligned philosophically. It's essential that there overarching messages to the team are the same. They must be in lockstep agreement on most everything.
Which forms the basis of why I have doubts about Ferentz returning as Iowa's head coach in 2020. He had to be acutely aware of Doyle's style of teaching. He had to be aware of problems or potential problems. Doyle has denied the former players' claims. The school will conduct an external, independent review of the program. By the way, Brian Ferentz, a son of Kirk Ferentz, has been mentioned by several former players as a key figure in the issues.
How much money the season-ticket holder donates annually and how long he or she has owned the season tickets are factors to determine priority.
This is not a rush to judgment on either Ferentz. The review of the program will be critical. You hope it's indeed independent and thorough. But a lot of evidence already has spilled into the public. And it definitely doesn't look good for Doyle — and therefore for Kirk Ferentz.
Give Ferentz credit. He's reaching out to many of the former players who have openly complained. He created an advisory committee, chaired by a former player (Mike Daniels) and made up of current and former players as well as department staff. Ferentz has gone so far as to ask former players if he can be an effective leader of the program going forward.
I think that'll be a hard sell when all is said and done.
You know what wouldn't be a hard sell? Convincing Iowa fans that Stoops would be an excellent replacement.
He stunned the college football world with news of his retirement in June of 2017. His Oklahoma program was coming off an 11-2 season, part of Stoops’ 190-48 (.798) stretch in Norman that included a national championship and 10 conference titles.
If the 59-year-old balked at the notion of once again diving head-first into the college game, the 57-year-old Norvell would be another strong candidate — in part because he feels a sense of responsibility to fellow black coaches.
"I want to do well," he told Adam Rittenberg last October. "I want to be successful. When somebody of color has success as a head coach, certainly people who hire look at that and say, ‘Oh, maybe there’s more guys out there who we need to give an opportunity to.’ It’s important."
He wants to "give the right example." Based on what we're hearing, the Iowa program in many cases has been startlingly deficient in that regard.
