Steven M. Sipple: With Ferentz's future suddenly shaky, the mind wanders to Stoops, Norvell

Which forms the basis of why I have doubts about Ferentz returning as Iowa's head coach in 2020. He had to be acutely aware of Doyle's style of teaching. He had to be aware of problems or potential problems. Doyle has denied the former players' claims. The school will conduct an external, independent review of the program. By the way, Brian Ferentz, a son of Kirk Ferentz, has been mentioned by several former players as a key figure in the issues.

This is not a rush to judgment on either Ferentz. The review of the program will be critical. You hope it's indeed independent and thorough. But a lot of evidence already has spilled into the public. And it definitely doesn't look good for Doyle — and therefore for Kirk Ferentz.

Give Ferentz credit. He's reaching out to many of the former players who have openly complained. He created an advisory committee, chaired by a former player (Mike Daniels) and made up of current and former players as well as department staff. Ferentz has gone so far as to ask former players if he can be an effective leader of the program going forward.

I think that'll be a hard sell when all is said and done.

You know what wouldn't be a hard sell? Convincing Iowa fans that Stoops would be an excellent replacement.