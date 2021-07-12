Steven M. Sipple: Wise decisions in youth may help explain Schwellenbach’s rise as pitcher

Plenty of people in Saginaw, especially younger folks, already were in awe of Schwellenbach well before Monday’s news that he was drafted in the second round (59th overall) by the Atlanta Braves. His legend back home just grew another notch.

He was chosen as a pitcher, but the Braves also like him as a shortstop.

“For four years, our team at Heritage was blessed to have somebody like him,” Andrezejewski said. “His demeanor, his humility -- he’s just such an inspirational person to be around. He’s a fun-loving guy, but in a good way. That makes it fun as far as coaching him. Sometimes you need that person who will keep people relaxed -- you know, joke around a little bit, but it’s always in good-natured form.”

Although Schwellenbach pitched only one season at Nebraska -- he had a Big Ten-leading 10 saves and an 0.57 earned-run average this season -- his prowess on the mound was evident as far back as his little-league days.

“I lived two blocks from the little-league field, so I saw him play a ton,” Andrezejewski said. “We knew he was a heck of a hitter at that level. Then we saw him pitch. At that level, he was just throwing fastballs and nothing else. That was really smart on his part and on the part of whoever was coaching him.”