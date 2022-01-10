Steven M. Sipple: Wiegert fully relates to Alabama and Georgia's ferociousness in trenches

"Why does he want to do that? Because it's bigger than him," brother Dominic Raiola said. "It's bigger than the guys who are there right now. The tradition at Nebraska started a long time ago. For those who want to understand where they're going, they need to understand where they came from, and Donovan fully understands that."

If you're a Nebraska offensive line aficionado, Monday was a good day for you. One of the greatest players in program history — indeed, in college football history — was formally recognized as such.

"I think coming from a small town, in Fremont, and growing up a basketball fan — I just remember the day my brother (Erik Wiegert) got a scholarship to go to Nebraska," Zach recalled. "I thought, 'Maybe I can do that.' This all happening today comes from being around a lot of other great players and being fortunate enough to have people like Coach (Tom) Osborne and Milt Tenopir and Dan Young as your mentors.

"Coach Tenopir always thought I had a good disposition for football because if I screwed something up, he always said he never had to worry about me screwing up again because he always knew I wanted to do anything I could do to win."