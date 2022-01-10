Steven M. Sipple: Wiegert fully relates to Alabama and Georgia's ferociousness in trenches

Tommie Frazier, a fellow College Football Hall of Fame member, had the good fortune of being protected every Saturday by Zach Wiegert.
"Zach was one of the most competitive and toughest linemen I have seen," Frazier says.
Wiegert, the starting right tackle on Nebraska's 1994 national championship team, is the most intimidating Husker offensive lineman that I've witnessed in my 40-plus years of watching the program.
By the way, the word "protected" isn't necessarily Wiegert's favorite.
"The defense is supposed to have the aggressors, and offensive linemen are supposed to be protectors," Wiegert said Monday. "I was always like, 'Well, why can't we run around and take heads off, too?'"
Longtime Nebraska football fans surely have ingrained in their memories a vision of big No. 72 moving into open spaces as a pulling tackle ahead of whichever standout running back was following him.
"I had a lot of opportunities to take people out," said Wiegert, a Fremont native. "I always preached that the offensive line should be the aggressor versus being the ones sitting back and trying to protect. I think that's how we played — very aggressively."
Wiegert played well enough that on Monday he was announced as one of 17 former players who will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022. It was his seventh time on the ballot after he was first nominated in 2015.
Longtime Nebraska football fans should embrace these moments for they remind us of when the Huskers stood atop the college football world, much like Alabama has in recent years. In fact, the news of Wiegert entering the Hall occurred on the day Alabama was set to play Georgia for the national crown. It's a fitting development in that Alabama and Georgia tend to obliterate most teams in the trenches. It's gorgeous to watch.
Likewise, it was gorgeous to watch Wiegert working alongside Brenden Stai, Nebraska's starting right guard in 1994. Aaron Graham was the center, Joel Wilks the left guard, and Rob Zatechka the left tackle. That was some serious nastiness. That's as good as it's ever gotten at NU.
"I'd take those guys on my side in an alley fight any day," Wiegert said.
Nebraska, in winning Tom Osborne's first national crown in 1994, led the nation in rushing, averaging 340.0 yards per game.
Defenses knew what was coming, and generally couldn't stop it.
"We didn't try to just cover up (defenders)," Wiegert said. "We always tried to knock them back off the ball. A lot of it is just a mental state. A win to us wasn't a stalemate at the line of scrimmage. It was like, 'Did you bury your guy?'"
He's not exaggerating.
"The teams playing for the national title (Alabama and Georgia) — I've watched them play this year — they have linemen who have some nasty and like to knock people off the ball," Wiegert said. "That's why they made it to the national championship game."
Somewhere along the line, Nebraska got away from truly emphasizing the sort of mentality with which Wiegert and company played. I think you can mostly trace it back to late in 2002, when Steve Pederson was hired as NU's athletic director. He set about changing the program's culture to make it more of an NFL training ground.
Whatever the case, the Huskers haven't had a first-team All-America offensive lineman since hulking guard Toniu Fonoti in 2001.
Yes, two decades ago.
In 2000, Nebraska had two first-team All-Americans — guard Russ Hochstein and center Dominic Raiola. We still called it "the Pipeline" back then.
Nowadays, two first-team All-Americans on the same Nebraska offensive line is a pipe dream.
Good news, though: New Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola fully embraces the importance of the O-line in the program's rich history. Donovan will involve former Husker O-linemen in his operation as much as he can.
"Why does he want to do that? Because it's bigger than him," brother Dominic Raiola said. "It's bigger than the guys who are there right now. The tradition at Nebraska started a long time ago. For those who want to understand where they're going, they need to understand where they came from, and Donovan fully understands that."
If you're a Nebraska offensive line aficionado, Monday was a good day for you. One of the greatest players in program history — indeed, in college football history — was formally recognized as such.
"I think coming from a small town, in Fremont, and growing up a basketball fan — I just remember the day my brother (Erik Wiegert) got a scholarship to go to Nebraska," Zach recalled. "I thought, 'Maybe I can do that.' This all happening today comes from being around a lot of other great players and being fortunate enough to have people like Coach (Tom) Osborne and Milt Tenopir and Dan Young as your mentors.
"Coach Tenopir always thought I had a good disposition for football because if I screwed something up, he always said he never had to worry about me screwing up again because he always knew I wanted to do anything I could do to win."
Wiegert was an enforcer. An intimidator. He was an aggressor in the trenches.
Yes, he took some heads off. In a clean way.
In a Hall-of-Fame way.