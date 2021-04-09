Steven M. Sipple: Why we (still) ask about NU declining bowl bid; and turnoff talk in Omaha

That said, some of the concerns seem valid. For instance, coaches complained that the NCAA needed to use Taraflex courts in the convention center to protect athletes. The NCAA responded. Matter resolved.

Some of the other concerns strike me as whiney.

The first three rounds will be played in the CHI Health Center convention center. There are four competition courts and eight practice courts. There's been some howling about teams not having locker rooms. The NCAA says each team will have a secure changing area on site.

Is it ideal? Of course not. But we're still in a pandemic. Hardly anything is completely normal, or ideal. Safety at a high level still matters.

You know what I'd like to hear? Coaches and players expressing thanks that they get to compete for a championship. That they get to stay in gorgeous hotels in downtown Omaha, walking distance from the arena. That they get to eat for free. That they get an incredible experience with teammates, something they can cherish for a lifetime. I like it every time I hear any coach say, "We'll play anyone, anywhere, even in a parking lot." Give me some of that.

All the complaining is a turnoff.