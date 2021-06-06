Steven M. Sipple: Why Raiola should be on next Hall ballot; and Husker QB recruiting heats up

Steven M. Sipple Husker sports columnist Steven, a lifelong Nebraskan, newspaper enthusiast and UNL grad, joined the Journal Star in 1990 and has covered NU football since 1995. Follow Steven M. Sipple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Dominic Raiola told me something a couple of years ago that elicited chills.

He said he vividly remembers watching the 1997 College Football Awards Show on television as Nebraska's Aaron Taylor received the Outland Trophy following the program's third national championship in a four-year span.

Raiola recalled ESPN's Chris Fowler telling Taylor that there's probably somebody back in Lincoln waiting to rise to his level. That was when the Nebraska offensive line was pumping out big-time players. NFL players. It was the Pipeline era.

Sitting in his dorm room in Harper Hall, Raiola heard Fowler's comment and thought, "That'll be me someday."

Granted, Raiola didn't win the Outland Trophy, but he's awfully proud of that 2000 Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's best center. Raiola achieved a level of play in 1999 and 2000 that one could argue was on-par with Taylor's performance in Lincoln.

Which brings us to an interesting discrepancy.