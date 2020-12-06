Steven M. Sipple: Why McKenzie Milton likely won't end up at NU; and Husker bowl discussion

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Things I know, and things I think I know:
Don't bet on quarterback McKenzie Milton transferring to Nebraska.
I say that in large part because of the NU coaching staff's obvious fondness for the chemistry it has with junior Adrian Martinez and redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey. The top two Husker quarterbacks have a strong mutual respect for one another, which prevents the current situation — they have spirited competition in practice weekly — from becoming awkward or even acrimonious. What's more, true freshman Logan Smothers fits in nicely with his two "elders," according to staff members.
Why mess with that chemistry?
Why introduce another variable?
"I just wish (people) had the chance to be around those young cats, especially the relationship between Adrian and Lukas McCaffrey," Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said during the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program last week. "It's pretty special, pretty awesome."
Yes, Nebraska is only 2-4. And, yes, Martinez and McCaffrey have combined for three touchdown passes all season, with six interceptions. But they also rank 1-2 on the team in rushing yards, McCaffrey with 364 (5.6 per carry) and Martinez with 268 (5.1).
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Martinez in the past two games has reestablished himself as the starter. In those two games — a 37-27 win against Purdue and a 26-20 loss to Iowa — he completed 41 of 50 passes (82%) for 416 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions. It appears his chemistry with receivers is improving.
Rest assured, McCaffrey will keep pushing Martinez. McCaffrey has an exuberant competitiveness that meshes well with Martinez's more laid-back style. For whatever reason, the relationship works. The chemistry is there.
Again: Why mess with it? Yes, Milton entered the transfer portal Thursday and is considering his next move. It was big news nationally. But if you're a Nebraska coach, why invite unnecessary drama into your program? Especially if you believe in the quarterbacks already on hand, which seems to be the case.
Granted, Milton was a special player at UCF and retains an excellent relationship with Scott Frost and Verduzco dating to their days together at the school. Milton led the Knights to a 13-0 record, capped by a win against Auburn in the Chick Fil-A Peach Bowl. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Milton, of Kapolei, Hawaii, then led the Knights to a 10-0 record in 2018 before he took a hit to his right knee in the second quarter of the 11th game, against South Florida.
The knee was dislocated. There was ligament, nerve and artery damage. Doctors had to work to save his leg from amputation. But this past summer, Milton's surgeon in Minnesota gave him clearance to resume his playing career. In a recent interview with ESPN, UCF head football athletic trainer Mary Vander Heiden said Milton's knee is stable and his strength is "within normal limits."
It would be an incredible story for Nebraska if Milton joined the program and played at the level that he did at UCF. But there obviously are no guarantees in that regard, especially considering the challenging nature of Milton's comeback.
Bottom line, I would be extremely surprised if he ended up at NU. He has one season to go. He told ESPN he wants to find a team with a chance to win that has a solid offensive line and needs a veteran quarterback.
"I'm trying to chase the dream of playing in the NFL, so I've got to give myself the best opportunity to do that," he said.
Look for him to try it elsewhere.
* I loathe the discussion that says if Milton did head this way, Nebraska certainly would lose at least one and maybe a couple quarterbacks to the transfer portal. I'm not saying it wouldn't happen. But I would hope the current quarterbacks might say something along the lines of, "Bring on the competition; I'm not going anywhere." That type of world still exists, right?
Right?
* Verduzco says in evaluating quarterback prospects he puts heavy emphasis on speed and throwing motion. It's important to evaluate throwing motion in person, he says, because video can be misleading.
By the way, Verduzco says he looks for something else in prospects.
"Are they good people? Are they loyal people?" he said. "Because in this day and age of the portal and all that craziness, the question that's coming up more and more for quarterback coaches and offensive coordinators is what is the young guy's loyalty factor? And how do you figure it out?
"I don't know if you've read any books on loyalty, but it's a fascinating, fascinating, fascinating subject. That's a piece of the puzzle that a quarterbacks coach has to figure out. If a kid's going to bail on you at the first sign of adversity, if that's part of his profile, then that's not the kind of kid you want to recruit."
Amen to that. All of it.
* Here's something fun to ponder: Nebraska's bowl prospects.
We'll dive deeper into this subject as the week progresses, but for now there's this: If Nebraska defeats Minnesota on Saturday — the Huskers opened as 10-point favorites (and yes I think the game will be played) — NU would be in decent shape to appear in a bowl.
Four Big Ten teams are bowl locks: Ohio State (5-0), Indiana (6-1), Northwestern (5-1) and Iowa (5-2). A quick look at the conference standings shows all 10 of the other teams have two wins apiece. Those teams essentially are battling for three spots: Music City in Nashville, Tennessee; Duke's Mayo in Charlotte, North Carolina; and Guaranteed Rate in Phoenix.
To be clear: Even with a win Saturday, there would be no guarantees for Nebraska. But I would like its chances.
* Do I think the Big Ten will go through with its Dec. 19 "Champions Week" games? Absolutely.
The league already has lost too many games and the accompanying TV money. The key words here are "TV inventory."
