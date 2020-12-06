Steven M. Sipple: Why McKenzie Milton likely won't end up at NU; and Husker bowl discussion

Bottom line, I would be extremely surprised if he ended up at NU. He has one season to go. He told ESPN he wants to find a team with a chance to win that has a solid offensive line and needs a veteran quarterback.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm trying to chase the dream of playing in the NFL, so I've got to give myself the best opportunity to do that," he said.

Look for him to try it elsewhere.

* I loathe the discussion that says if Milton did head this way, Nebraska certainly would lose at least one and maybe a couple quarterbacks to the transfer portal. I'm not saying it wouldn't happen. But I would hope the current quarterbacks might say something along the lines of, "Bring on the competition; I'm not going anywhere." That type of world still exists, right?

Right?

* Verduzco says in evaluating quarterback prospects he puts heavy emphasis on speed and throwing motion. It's important to evaluate throwing motion in person, he says, because video can be misleading.

By the way, Verduzco says he looks for something else in prospects.