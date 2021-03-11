Steven M. Sipple: Why Martinez's play should rise; and B1G quietly gets stronger at bottom

It's never a bad time to hear what's on your mind.

So let's delve into some readers' questions.

Thank you, by the way, for making this idea work.

Minus injuries and the rare benching, Adrian Martinez has started the last three years at quarterback for Nebraska. In some regards, I think we have seen all that he is capable of, his ceiling, in other words. Obviously, his play is tied to the talent around him to some degree, but do you think there is any reason to believe we will ever see him perform significantly better than he has the last three seasons? — Glenn.

Yes, there actually are a few reasons that Martinez could take his game to a significantly higher level in 2021.

Confidence and maturity are critical factors for any athlete. Even Martinez's harshest critics must acknowledge that he played well down the stretch last season, and could derive confidence from it.