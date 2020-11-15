Steven M. Sipple: Why it's OK to say NU still developing under Frost; and Crawford's a finisher

As you ponder all the youth on the roster, it becomes clear that Nebraska (and yes, a lot of other teams) could benefit from the pandemic season freezing players' eligibility. The true freshmen will be true freshmen again next year. Same with the redshirt freshmen and on down the line.

As it stands, Nebraska started seven seniors and two juniors on defense against Penn State. Nelson and Ty Robinson were the young guns in the lineup. Robinson looks like a future star on the defensive line.

On offense, Nebraska started four seniors and one junior. Sophomore Cameron Jurgens and redshirt freshmen Benhart and Piper started along the line. McCaffrey showed ample promise at QB, while NU coaches wait for receiver Brown to break out.

Robinson, a sophomore, is the team's best player on offense.

Meanwhile, Frost's frank assessment of the coaching staff's work Saturday was good to hear. He'll be the first to tell you he doesn't have it all figured out.