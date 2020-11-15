Steven M. Sipple: Why it's OK to say NU still developing under Frost; and Crawford's a finisher

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Is it still OK to refer to Nebraska as a "developing program" in Scott Frost's third season in charge?
My answer is a resounding "yes."
Based on Husker athletic director Bill Moos' comments in previous interviews, he would definitely agree.
This past summer, when I asked Moos about Athlon ranking Frost ninth among Big Ten head coaches, Moos bristled a bit.
"Well, you have to say that after his undefeated season at Central Florida (in 2017) he was regarded as one of the premier coaches in the country," the Husker AD said. "He's got to build a program here. How do you judge a coach? By his record? Yeah, after his program's been established, and we're not established. We're taking really good strides. We're moving on solid footing with each stride.
"But you judge Scott Frost in five years, not three."
Another way to put it: You judge whether Frost is the right man for the job after five years, not in his third. In the meantime, however, you continually try to size up how much progress is being made, which is why Nebraska's 30-23 win against Penn State on Saturday was so important. If the Huskers would've dropped to 0-3, it would've been difficult for Frost to sell the idea that his program is making progress, even if that's the case.
In that regard, it might've been his biggest win at Nebraska. He's now 10-17 overall, including 7-14 in league play.
Yeah, it's been a rocky ride. But if you're of the mind that Frost's program is in a development mode — as I am — his record is both easier to accept and understand.
Granted, this is Frost's program now. These are his players at this point. And, yes, all programs are developing to a certain extent. But keep in mind, he has only three full recruiting classes at Nebraska. Also, keep in mind that the 2018 class — a transition class in that he was hired in December of 2017 — has been depleted significantly by departures. A total of 14 players in the 25-member class of 2018 no longer are in the program. In transitional classes, you expect attrition. Fourteen players out of 25? That's a big hit.
On the other hand, Frost expresses ample confidence in the Class of 2019. He hopes it will be the class that provides the foundation for a bright future. Think about the list of players in the class already in key roles: Luke Reimer, Garrett Nelson, Ty Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson, Myles Farmer, Bryce Benhart, Dedrick Mills, Quinton Newsome, Nick Henrich, Ronald Thompkins and Ethan Piper.
Oh, yeah, and there's also the Colorado Kid, Luke McCaffrey.
By the way, you're seeing immediate promise from the Class of 2020, including several true freshmen: Alante Brown, Marcus Fleming, Zavier Betts, Marvin Scott, Turner Corcoran and Isaac Gifford, to name a few. Quarterback Logan Smothers also is in that group.
As you ponder all the youth on the roster, it becomes clear that Nebraska (and yes, a lot of other teams) could benefit from the pandemic season freezing players' eligibility. The true freshmen will be true freshmen again next year. Same with the redshirt freshmen and on down the line.
'The state needed it': Smooth sailing turned to survival mode, but Huskers hang on to beat Penn State
As it stands, Nebraska started seven seniors and two juniors on defense against Penn State. Nelson and Ty Robinson were the young guns in the lineup. Robinson looks like a future star on the defensive line.
On offense, Nebraska started four seniors and one junior. Sophomore Cameron Jurgens and redshirt freshmen Benhart and Piper started along the line. McCaffrey showed ample promise at QB, while NU coaches wait for receiver Brown to break out.
Robinson, a sophomore, is the team's best player on offense.
Meanwhile, Frost's frank assessment of the coaching staff's work Saturday was good to hear. He'll be the first to tell you he doesn't have it all figured out.
"There is a lot to still improve," he said. "Dedrick got nicked up and that kind of affected us, having to move Wan’Dale to running back and getting some of the personnel right. We got a lot more personnel groups than I'm used to dealing with as we're trying to get young guys involved. The coaching staff, myself included, has to do a better job in making sure we get the right people on the field, especially to start drives."
If we're still hearing such comments in 2022, that will be an issue.
* Was Nebraska's victory against winless Penn State really the biggest of Frost's tenure at NU? You definitely can make that case. The other candidate would be the 9-6 win against Michigan State on Senior Day in 2018. Sparty was a borderline national top 10 team to begin that season and stayed in the rankings much of the year before finishing 7-6 (5-4 Big Ten).
Penn State fell to 0-4. But, yes, Frost needed that win in a big way. And let's be real, PSU is much better than its record, obviously.
So, yeah, call it Frost's biggest win.
* More than one person has pointed out my rather lukewarm reaction to Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg landing five-star product Bryce McGowens of Greenville, South Carolina. Yes, it's a big score for Fred and all that. But I run hot and cold on recruiting in general. I think all the media and fan fawning over defensive back Bookie Radley-Hiles during the Mike Riley era at NU may have left me jaded forever.
* My South Carolina hoops connection pointed out the surprisingly long list of greats to come out of that state: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Jermaine O'Neal, Larry Nance, Raymond Felton and Alex English, to name a few.
If you missed out on watching English, you missed some serious hoops gracefulness.
* Frost perhaps should consult Omaha's Terence "Bud" Crawford on how to finish foes.
What a devastating puncher. Ask Kell Brook.
"This is the hurt business," Crawford says. "You don't 'play' boxing."
Amen to that.
