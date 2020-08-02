Steven M. Sipple: Why idea of spring football is awful; Ferentz fortunate; and Pac-12's mess

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Major League Baseball pushes forward amid a pandemic, thanks to strong and measured leadership by Commissioner Rob Manfred.
College football leaders no doubt watch Manfred's moves closely, although college football's challenges are more extensive if only because there are considerably more teams and people involved.
As the college game's leaders ponder scenarios for the fall, one alternative that I hope they push aside is playing football in the spring. It's an awful idea.
Which is probably why in the Big Ten, there has been virtually zero discussion about moving the season to the spring.
"If it's an option, in my opinion, it's the last option," Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star last week.
For one thing, he said, he worries about taxing players physically.
"Now, I get it, these are young people and talented athletes," he said. "But by playing in the spring — say in March, April and May — and then going right into a fall season, you wouldn't have a chance for some injuries to heal from surgery. It would affect offseason workouts, which are so important to prepare the body to handle a season.
"To me, it's not even close to being in the handful of top options."
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, now an analyst for Fox, winces at the notion of players getting 2,000 competitive repetitions during a spring season, then coming back in July and getting ready for a fall season.
“You talk about student-athlete welfare,” Meyer said. “No chance — you’re not doing that.”
Moos also thinks about the unwieldy logistics associated with playing football in the spring. In short, it would be a mess for his staff.
"If you're talking about pushing everything to the spring, think of the stress and hardship on most any athletic department staff," Moos said. "I mean, it would be, 'Hey, events people, before you get to that football game on Saturday, we've also got volleyball, soccer, baseball, a track and field meet, two tennis matches and wrestling.' It really puts a burden on our people and all the things we're trying to do here."
Moos' portrayal of the matter sounds like sensory overload. Bottom line, he's staunchly against spring football. Even so, don't be surprised if the conversation escalates, especially if Major League Baseball experiences more and more problems. Regardless of what happens in MLB (or in the NBA and NHL bubbles), it's safe to say college football power brokers have serious concerns about games being played in the fall.
But if you don't play in the fall, and the pandemic is still around in the spring, how do you justify playing then?
If the season is moved to the spring, many of the nation's best players probably wouldn't play, as the 2021 NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, with the NFL combine in Indianapolis several weeks before then.
There are just too many issues for it to be a viable option. It appears the Big Ten understands those issues fully.
* The headline last week in The Gazette of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, certainly catches one's attention: "Iowa football review: Program's 'Iowa Way' left Black players feeling 'isolated, targeted and unwelcome.'"
Imagine, Nebraska fans, that headline attached to your program. You might wonder (rightly) if new leadership was in order.
It's a remarkable headline, and accurately portrays the situation.
And yet, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz's job appears safe. He should feel fortunate.
An independent review by a St. Louis law firm essentially verified what was out there since June, but also added new details.
"At one point in the report, he (Ferentz) acknowledges he gave too much responsibility and maybe too much unchecked authority to one individual (former strength coach Chris Doyle), but beyond that, it's broader than one person," Iowa athletic director Gary Barta told reporters.
Ferentz oversaw the mess. He had to know about Black player concerns. He and Doyle were together for 20-plus years.
Iowa brass trust Ferentz can fix the problems. Again, he should feel very lucky to get that chance.
* Did I read this right? A group of more than a dozen Pac-12 football players are threatening to boycott, with one of their many demands being that conference Commissioner Larry Scott, school administrators and coaches voluntarily and drastically reduce "excessive pay."
My dad reminds me occasionally that, as a columnist, I should generally refrain from telling people how to spend their money.
He doesn't have to tell me to be careful with suggestions to take away other people's money. This isn't a great look for those players.
The Pac-12 has a bit of a mess on its hands, although it's unclear how many players actually would be willing to participate in a boycott. That's the key to all this.
Some of the player demands remind me of a Wendy Byrde quote from "Ozark" on Netflix: “There’s a saying in politics: ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.'”
* Moos says he hasn't heard of any Nebraska student-athletes expressing concern about playing games this fall. That doesn't necessarily mean everyone is completely on board. It's hard to tell for sure. But based on what the AD hears from various Husker coaches, "The kids just want to compete. It's in their DNA. They're competitors. They came here to showcase their skills, and they're just eager to go."
I think there were several competitors Saturday at Madsen's Bowling & Billiards who felt the same way.
On that front, I have nothing but respect for a man doing what it takes to keep a family business alive. Even if it means going before a judge.
Interesting week ahead on that front.
