Steven M. Sipple: Why idea of spring football is awful; Ferentz fortunate; and Pac-12's mess

Ferentz oversaw the mess. He had to know about Black player concerns. He and Doyle were together for 20-plus years.

Iowa brass trust Ferentz can fix the problems. Again, he should feel very lucky to get that chance.

* Did I read this right? A group of more than a dozen Pac-12 football players are threatening to boycott, with one of their many demands being that conference Commissioner Larry Scott, school administrators and coaches voluntarily and drastically reduce "excessive pay."

My dad reminds me occasionally that, as a columnist, I should generally refrain from telling people how to spend their money.

He doesn't have to tell me to be careful with suggestions to take away other people's money. This isn't a great look for those players.

The Pac-12 has a bit of a mess on its hands, although it's unclear how many players actually would be willing to participate in a boycott. That's the key to all this.

Some of the player demands remind me of a Wendy Byrde quote from "Ozark" on Netflix: “There’s a saying in politics: ‘Never let a good crisis go to waste.'”