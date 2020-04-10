Steven M. Sipple: Why Gundy's take should interest NU fans; Suuuuuuuh!; and Moos' access

Things I know, and things I think I know (weekend edition):
Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy's aggressive timetable on when he hopes his program can start gearing for a season rubbed a lot of people wrong this week.
At least one national media member was particularly critical. More on that in a second.
Speaking to more than a dozen reporters on a teleconference, Gundy said Tuesday it was his full intention that his team start on May 1. He said it would depend on whether there will be enough COVID-19 tests available in three or four weeks, so that he could get his assistant coaches and support personnel tested. Then, he said, he would bring in players and test them.
Some of his comments during the teleconference were, well, imperfect and even reckless. Others were completely appropriate and appreciated by yours truly. Bottom line, Nebraska football fans should be interested in Gundy's comments because his general tone reflects that of a handful of Husker athletic department officials to whom I've spoken in recent days, most notably athletic director Bill Moos.
Granted, Moos disagreed with Gundy's May 1 timetable for a return to the office. Moos is more cautious than that (as is Oklahoma State's athletic director). But make no mistake, Moos proceeds with a hopeful optimism and spirit that there will be a 2020 season. Behind the scenes, Nebraska third-year head coach Scott Frost pushes forward with the sort of "let's do this" spirit one might expect from a relatively young coach who loves the sport of football.
Yes, Frost will be mindful of the safety of his players. Moos' comments this week indicate safety and carefulness. But based on what I'm hearing from sources at NU, the overall Husker mindset jibes with something ESPN writer Adam Schefter tweeted Thursday.
"Speaking to people in and around college football this week, there is 'strong conviction' there will be college football this season," Schefter tweeted. "Uncertainty about when -- multiple scenarios being debated -- but they sound certain there still will be college football this season."
Although we're just 140 or so days from kickoff, it would be ridiculous for anyone to rush a decision on the season. In fact, it would be impossible to make a decision right now because the situation is fluid. Plus, there are major issues to navigate, including this: More schools each day are moving their summer classes exclusively online. At least 18 Power 5 programs have already made that announcement, including Nebraska.
Which begs the key question: Can you have football workouts in July or early August without having students in class?
“If it's too dangerous for kids to be on campus, how would it be OK to play football?” USC athletic director Mike Bohn told SI.com.
In the same article, Texas A&M president Michael Young suggested that athletes could practice if there was teamwide virus testing.
“Right now the tests take some periods of time to get back,” Young said. “If we could do that quicker, you could imagine getting the whole football team together, an (academic) class together, and test you all and see you are all OK and then you can all gather. That is conceivable.”
A decision on the season probably won't have to be made until late May or early June. A lot of complex discussions loom, and it's far too early to predict where it's all going. But there's clearly a lot of energy behind playing.
* Pete Thamel, in a column for Yahoo Sports, essentially eviscerated Gundy for his comments, and in doing so, Thamel offended an entire state and perhaps even a significant swath of the U.S.
"Gundy again showed why his antics will forever be shackled to Stillwater (Oklahoma), the backwater Never Never Land where he can live and speak consequence-free," wrote Thamel, a Syracuse graduate.
I'm sure Oklahoma residents appreciated that remark. As far as that goes, does Thamel consider Nebraska a "backwater Never Never Land?" How about Arkansas? Missouri? Kansas?
During the middle of a pandemic, I guess things can get a little out of hand.
No wonder media gets a bad rap in many quarters.
* A vigorous high-five to Ndamukong Suh for being named to the NFL's All-Decade team, which lends credence to the notion that he's the best defender to ever play for Nebraska. Nobody asked me, but I think he's an easy choice.
This caught my eye: In 10 seasons in the NFL, he's missed only two games because of injury. That speaks to his unwavering dedication to conditioning while highlighting his mental and physical toughness. How often do you think he's played through pain in those 10 years? The league is incredibly physical.
Nebraska's all-time best player on offense? My vote goes to Johnny Rodgers. In addition to being incredibly tough and talented, Rodgers was as clutch as they come.
* You've perhaps noticed the steady stream of articles this week in the Journal Star in which Moos was quoted. His consistent accessibility to the media, particularly during this unique and challenging period of time, is important and appreciated.
His straight-shooting approach reminds me of former Husker AD Bill Byrne.
During the early 1990s, I wrote a column in which I expressed serious reservations about NU putting video boards in Memorial Stadium. I liked the idea of maintaining a pristine stadium along the lines of Wrigley Field.
Before a football game that fall, Byrne approached me in the press box and, in front of at least a dozen other reporters, told me it was a "horsesh**" column.
No harm, no foul. Loved the transparency.
* Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin had the last word in an ESPN story about former Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, who missed two games last season and still finished with 16.5 sacks.
"I'm so glad his ass left early," Austin said.
LOL.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!