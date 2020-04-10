Steven M. Sipple: Why Gundy's take should interest NU fans; Suuuuuuuh!; and Moos' access

“Right now the tests take some periods of time to get back,” Young said. “If we could do that quicker, you could imagine getting the whole football team together, an (academic) class together, and test you all and see you are all OK and then you can all gather. That is conceivable.”

A decision on the season probably won't have to be made until late May or early June. A lot of complex discussions loom, and it's far too early to predict where it's all going. But there's clearly a lot of energy behind playing.

* Pete Thamel, in a column for Yahoo Sports, essentially eviscerated Gundy for his comments, and in doing so, Thamel offended an entire state and perhaps even a significant swath of the U.S.

"Gundy again showed why his antics will forever be shackled to Stillwater (Oklahoma), the backwater Never Never Land where he can live and speak consequence-free," wrote Thamel, a Syracuse graduate.

I'm sure Oklahoma residents appreciated that remark. As far as that goes, does Thamel consider Nebraska a "backwater Never Never Land?" How about Arkansas? Missouri? Kansas?

During the middle of a pandemic, I guess things can get a little out of hand.

No wonder media gets a bad rap in many quarters.