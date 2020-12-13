Steven M. Sipple: Why Frost likely won't surrender play-calling duties; and Fred's onerous task

Things I know, and things I think I know:

When Nebraska's football season ends, head coach Scott Frost likely will do some serious soul-searching.

He should do some soul-searching about multiple aspects of his program, but especially the offense.

Nebraska has taken a big step backward in 2020 on that side of the ball, dropping off in essentially all key categories — including points per game. The Huskers are averaging 23.3 points per game to rank 97th nationally after averaging 28.0 last season (72nd).

There are a lot of fancy stats out there these days. I prefer the bottom line. Points per game. It's clean. It tells you a lot about what you need to know. Averaging 23.3 points simply won't cut it in this day and age.

Isn't Frost's program supposed to be built around his fast-paced offense?