Steven M. Sipple: Why Frost likely won't surrender play-calling duties; and Fred's onerous task

When Nebraska's football season ends, head coach Scott Frost likely will do some serious soul-searching.
He should do some soul-searching about multiple aspects of his program, but especially the offense.
Nebraska has taken a big step backward in 2020 on that side of the ball, dropping off in essentially all key categories — including points per game. The Huskers are averaging 23.3 points per game to rank 97th nationally after averaging 28.0 last season (72nd).
There are a lot of fancy stats out there these days. I prefer the bottom line. Points per game. It's clean. It tells you a lot about what you need to know. Averaging 23.3 points simply won't cut it in this day and age.
Isn't Frost's program supposed to be built around his fast-paced offense?
Because of a 2-5 record, Nebraska fans wonder if Frost might again make changes to his coaching staff. I wouldn't rule it out. But I would be surprised if he made any moves on his defensive staff. That unit still has its share of struggles — statistically and otherwise — but it's clearly better than last year. The defense essentially held up its end in NU's losses to Northwestern (21-13), Iowa (26-20) and Minnesota (24-17). The defense was the impetus to NU beating Penn State (30-23).
Frost making any coaching moves on that side of the ball would be a mistake.
As for his offense, it's conceivable Frost would stand pat despite the struggles. He already made a major change last year in replacing offensive coordinator/receivers coach Troy Walters with Matt Lubick. Would Frost consider handing Lubick the play-calling duties? Although it's a growing conversation in the fan base, I highly doubt Frost would relinquish that role.
For one thing, Frost doesn't strike me as a CEO-type of head coach. What's more, his acumen as an offensive coach is largely how he built his name. I mean, he wasn't just the offensive coordinator by title at Oregon from 2013-15, he was the play-caller for a top-five offense during a period in which the Ducks went 33-7.
"Think about what Scott brings — a cutting-edge offense, a dynamic play-caller and how much he cares about his players. That comes from Tom Osborne," Nebraska associate athletic director Matt Davison told the Journal Star a few days before NU hired Frost in late 2017.
Frost still cares about his players, obviously. But it's hard to describe his offense as "cutting edge" anymore. After all, Nebraska ranks 110th nationally in third-down conversions (33.8%) after finishing 51st last season (41.2%).
Nebraska now stands 85th in yards per play (5.4) after finishing 72nd last season (5.8).
The Huskers rank 88th in yards per game (367.3) after finishing 55th in 2019 (415.8).
Bottom line, the offense is sliding the wrong direction.
Frost has some thinking to do, and perhaps some changes to make, but I'm guessing he'll keep calling the plays.
* Fred Hoiberg also has some thinking to do.
That's right, it's about his offense. Must be something in the water around here.
The Nebraska men's basketball team is shooting only 31.8% from three-point territory, which ranks 195th nationally.
The Huskers' deficiency in that area wouldn't be so concerning if they had a strong inside game, but they don't.
In the rugged Big Ten, a team better be able to play strong defense in the lane, and it would help greatly if it can consistently get points inside — or else defenses can stay outside and hound three-point shooters.
Hoiberg specializes in getting shooters open shots, but they have to be able to make them. His system depends on accurate marksmanship from deep.
Nebraska is 3-3 as it prepares for the start of Big Ten play. The league has six teams (Iowa, Michigan State, Illinois, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Ohio State) in the AP Top 25, and Michigan is on the cusp.
Fred's got to some thinking, and fast.
* His defensive coach, Doc Sadler, also has some thinking to do. Creighton scored 33 points in transition Friday night, including 29 in the second half. That won't fly with Doc.
* Mark your calendars: Top-ranked Gonzaga visits No. 3 Iowa on Dec. 19. Hawkeye Nation is having a ball right now.
* So let me get this straight. Sophomore guard Makenzie Helms left the Nebraska women's basketball team a few days before the start of conference play, for personal reasons. In short, she wanted to be closer to home in Connecticut. Great timing.
No wonder coach Amy Williams' official comment wasn't especially warm and cuddly.
“We wish Kenzie well in her future endeavors,” Williams said. “Our team is looking forward to opening Big Ten play against Illinois on Thursday.”
I wouldn't even want to try to coach in this day and age.
