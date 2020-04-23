Steven M. Sipple: Why Burrow's star will keep rising; just Frost's luck; and a word on Cross

Yeah, he'll be a great one.

Granted, you'll hear some discussion about Burrow's lack of powerful arm strength. Should it be a concern?

"You want to have timing and accuracy," he said. "But timing and accuracy comes from understanding the offense and defense. It all starts with the brain. You have to be smart. You have to understand the ins and outs of the offense so you can use your eyes to manipulate the defense.

"Then you have to understand the defense as well. That'll open windows wider than what they usually are."

Spoken like the son of a coach, and also spoken like someone who probably could coach at a high level even at age 23.

Brain power. The kid overflows with it, as we'll continue to see on Sundays.

* I had a nice chat earlier this week with former Husker Jimmy Burrow, Joe Burrow's 65-year-old father. One big takeaway from our talk: If Joe Burrow were to allow it to happen, he could spend 12 hours a day doing media interviews. There's too much media in this country. But that's something for another day.