Steven M. Sipple: Why Bolt likely will break through before Fred or Frost; and beers with Nee

Which is partly why Bolt gets the nod in this conversation.

Which Nebraska coach, current or in the last 20 years, would you love to have some adult pops with and have a tell-all conversation with? — Raymond.

Although it falls right outside the 20-year time frame, I'll go with Nee. As Nebraska's head coach from 1987-2000, he was fiery and humorous. He was genuine. His teams often were talented and incredibly fun to watch. Did I mention he was fiery? We had some serious run-ins, but he generally retained his sense of humor throughout it all.

Since you feel Woody Harrelson is a top-10 actor of all time, I have a question. Did you ever watch "True Detective" series one, and if yes, what did you think of it? — Vaughn T.

What did I think of it? Let's see. I was staying in a hotel along I-80 at the time (don't ask). I flipped on the TV to HBO and the opening song was on. I quickly became hooked. My attention was rapt enough that I watched the entire first episode standing up. I didn't even think to sit down.

That was January of 2014. So, enough time has elapsed to dive back in. Now there's an idea.

Is Tim Miles getting any looks for coaching jobs? — Dan P.