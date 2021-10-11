Steven M. Sipple: Why Alberts' presence meaningful and other takeaways from NU luncheon

The Huskers played well most of the night but fell to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten.

"He felt like all of us Saturday," Frost said. "I think he felt like, 'Here we go, this is the one, we can get this one, this is a big win — Top 10 team.' Gosh, and the kids did so many things right. It's heartbreaking for them.

"But he felt the same way the coaching staff did."

My mind shifts to former Nebraska coach Frank Solich in the fall of 2003 encountering A.D. Steve Pederson by chance in a South Stadium locker room — and no words being spoken between the two. The Solich-Pederson relationship was virtually non-existent. Solich, of course, was fired in late 2003 with a 9-3 record. Marvelous times in the program. Just marvelous.

Alberts' approach seems much healthier for everyone involved. And, no, this isn't me suggesting a boss needs to coddle workers. But the silent treatment seems like an unproductive way to manage. Think about Pelini and Solich's assistants recruiting in the midst of the awkwardness.

Saturday night, Alberts encouraged Nebraska players in the locker room following the game.

Sunday, Alberts visited with each of the Husker assistants individually.