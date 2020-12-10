Steven M. Sipple: Why a game pitting pair of 2-win teams feels so critical for the home team

Asked if he's thought about his college career perhaps soon coming to an end, Mills said he's focused only on Minnesota.

Plus, he said, he doesn't want to think about the end of the line because that's when the tears come. Granted, seniors often talk that way late in their final season. But it's not only Husker seniors whose words indicate focus and desire to excel. You hear it from others, most notably junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, whose strong (and mature) response to getting benched late in a Nov. 7 loss to Northwestern has inspired anyone paying attention. He's played very well the last two games, reestablishing himself as starter.

All the while, the Nebraska seniors' burning desire for a strong finish has become particularly evident as they keep getting asked by media if they'll return to school next season, an opportunity that exists because the NCAA froze all players' eligibility this season.

In fact, Frost was asked what it would mean to the program if Mills chose to return next season — and Frost's answer seemingly reflects his team's mindset.

"I love all these seniors," he said. "It's a great bunch of kids who have stuck it out through a lot. But I don't want to start talking about next year. We have a big game this weekend. We'll have all those discussions after the season."