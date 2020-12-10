Steven M. Sipple: Why a game pitting pair of 2-win teams feels so critical for the home team

Thanksgiving came and went, but Nebraska football fans still can give thanks.
They should be thankful that the Huskers are gearing to play their seventh game of this remarkably unique pandemic season. In a conference as poorly run as the Big Ten, getting in seven regular-season games is something of an accomplishment, especially considering six other teams in the league will fall short of seven.
Nebraska fans should give thanks that, even with a 2-4 record, the Huskers are in serious contention for a bowl bid. A .500 record isn't a requirement this year. NU can actually thank the odd pandemic season for that opportunity.
Nebraska fans should give thanks that Saturday's game in Lincoln matching a pair of two-win teams — Minnesota is 2-3 and will be without at least 20 players largely due to COVID-19 — feels genuinely important for the home team.
A former Husker coach once told me that in this program, "Every game is big if you lose." In this case, though, a win for NU would feel significant in the grand scheme of things.
Nebraska fans continually seek evidence that third-year head coach Scott Frost has the program pointed in the right direction. Stacking wins would represent evidence. NU comes off a 37-27 triumph at Purdue in which the Huskers received significant contributions in all three phases. That itself has been a rarity.
The previous week, Frost's crew showed ample fight in losing 26-20 at Iowa. Ample fight? The Hawkeyes were determined to run the ball down their border rival's throats. They ran it 45 times but managed only 129 yards (2.9) per carry. That represented progress for Erik Chinander's defense.
Purdue, because it played from behind all day, ran the ball only 17 times — and gained minus-2 yards. Never mind the circumstances of the game, holding any Big Ten team to minus-2 rushing yards is an accomplishment.
Maybe you've noticed the current vibe in Frost's program, or maybe not. You have to be paying pretty close attention to notice, but it's a good vibe. It's the kind a head coach wants, especially from a 2-4 team.
I don't know how well Nebraska will finish this season. But in listening to its players the past couple weeks, it's clear they have a strong desire to play hard and finish well. A powerful want-to is where it has to start.
Bottom line, this is not a Husker team limping to the finish line.
In a rough year for all of us, that also seems like something for which Nebraska fans should be thankful.
"I think we have more guys on the team now that love football," Frost said this week. "That certainly helps."
What's more, "I think we've got guys who care about each other more," he said. "They still feel like they're having fun playing and have something to prove."
Nebraska has a long list of things to prove, starting with this: Prove the 41-23 home loss to Illinois on Nov. 21 was an aberration. NU players said they had a poor week of practice entering that game. Sure, sometimes an athlete's biorhythms are off. Sometimes bad biorhythms can inflict an entire team. But it was more than that for the Huskers on Nov. 21. They didn't show up ready for a fight. They were flat, in part because they got big-headed after beating Penn State the previous week. They've seemingly learned their lesson.
But Nebraska fans want more proof. They want more proof because it would represent evidence of progress. If NU shows up ready to battle Minnesota, the Gophers are depleted enough that the Huskers should emerge victoriously. They opened as 10-point favorites. Even so, it's still hard to trust Frost's crew, although they say all the right things.
Asked why Nebraska is so hungry at this point of the season, senior running back Dedrick Mills said part of it stems from "a lot of negative talk on Nebraska."
"We want to prove everybody wrong," he said. "These past few weeks, we've come out every day just going strong at practice, hitting people even when we're not supposed to hit people."
Asked if he's thought about his college career perhaps soon coming to an end, Mills said he's focused only on Minnesota.
Plus, he said, he doesn't want to think about the end of the line because that's when the tears come. Granted, seniors often talk that way late in their final season. But it's not only Husker seniors whose words indicate focus and desire to excel. You hear it from others, most notably junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, whose strong (and mature) response to getting benched late in a Nov. 7 loss to Northwestern has inspired anyone paying attention. He's played very well the last two games, reestablishing himself as starter.
All the while, the Nebraska seniors' burning desire for a strong finish has become particularly evident as they keep getting asked by media if they'll return to school next season, an opportunity that exists because the NCAA froze all players' eligibility this season.
In fact, Frost was asked what it would mean to the program if Mills chose to return next season — and Frost's answer seemingly reflects his team's mindset.
"I love all these seniors," he said. "It's a great bunch of kids who have stuck it out through a lot. But I don't want to start talking about next year. We have a big game this weekend. We'll have all those discussions after the season."
It was a perfect answer. Talk of next season can wait. The current discussion regarding Frost's program is interesting enough.
As we continue our attempts to measure Nebraska's progress, every game helps.
Barring a late bit of bad COVID-19-related news, we'll have another game to assess this weekend. For that, I give thanks.
Perhaps more thanks than ever.
