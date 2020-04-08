Steven M. Sipple: Who's making call on college football season? Moos' answer makes sense

As for Moos, he remains optimistic there will be a full season, but only if people comply with guidelines to help stop spread of the deadly virus.

"We won't have a season if we don't adhere to what we're being asked to do as a population," he said. "It's in our best interest to follow protocol, get this thing as far behind us as possible, and then start looking at when we can resume some kind of normal life, including sports.

"I think we're in a crunch time right now, but we've got to pay attention to the bigger picture, and that doesn't mean starting football on May 1," Moos added, referring to Gundy's goal. "I'd love to start getting back then, but the worst thing that could happen is jumping the gun. Then you could be right back to having severe problems once again.

"It's kind of like going back to work before you should have returned after having the cold or flu -- you get hit with it again, only worse than the first time."

The difference, of course, is COVID-19 can be deadly. That sobering reality obviously isn't lost on Moos, whose overarching outlook seems to mix optimism with a healthy grasp of cold truth.