Steven M. Sipple: Where Martinez stands among returning B1G QBs; and Moos' insight on hire

Already one of the top returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten — as his QB rating last season suggests — Nebraska's Adrian Martinez concentrates on taking his game to a higher level.

He focused on three areas this spring.

"I wanted to elevate my leadership — find a way to encourage our guys and drive our unit," the junior from California said May 1 following the Red-White Spring Game. "If things aren't going our way, find a way to turn that around. That was the first checkpoint I wanted to hit.

"Secondly, I want to get better myself with accuracy and decision-making. I think you can always get better at those things."

Of course, he also concentrated on ball security, arguably his biggest bugaboo.

"Turnovers have been a problem," he said. "It's definitely been a point of emphasis for us."

By all accounts, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Martinez enjoyed an excellent spring. He dropped weight and looked quicker. One of his veteran receivers, Levi Falck, said Martinez is throwing the ball harder and smoother than a year ago.