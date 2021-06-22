Steven M. Sipple: When Dylan Raiola discusses his top schools, NU's 'up there,' dad says

The process included trips this week to Notre Dame and Texas. The Longhorns haven't offered a scholarship, but they're recruiting Dylan Raiola hard. As he goes from place to place and throws for different sets of coaches — he's already attended camps at Alabama and Clemson — they'll likely see what Nebraska coaches saw Friday night.

"I was interested in how he took coaching and the respect he showed — he took coaching and applied it," said the elder Raiola, starting center for the Detroit Lions from 2002-14.

What's more, "It looked like the ball was popping — jumping out of his hand," Dominic Raiola said. "It's hard to say this without seeing it, but the kid's better with 11 guys on the field. He just is. He looks down the field all the time. I can't wait to watch him play this year. In that workout, he did everything they asked him to do. He threw to all the receivers. Always jacked them up. He was really positive and really juiced up.

"You could tell there were juices flowing."

Keep in mind, Dylan Raiola didn't have to throw during the camp in Memorial Stadium. Nebraska's coaches, including quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, already had put him through drills in the indoor practice facility before the actual camp began.