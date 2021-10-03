Steven M. Sipple: What Raiola told Husker OL; Martinez on Mario; and here comes Harbaugh

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Dominic Raiola doesn't want any credit for Nebraska's strong offensive line play Saturday night.

It wouldn't be his style to take credit.

But maybe, just maybe, Raiola's pregame chat with the Husker offensive linemen helped matters. After all, it was easily the group's best overall performance of the season.

So, what exactly was his message?

"I told them to leave their mark," the 2000 Husker consensus All-America center said Sunday. "I told them that I can't be here (in Lincoln) every week, but I wanted them to know that after they do it tonight — after they leave their mark — they can do it again.

"I told them, 'Just go play your asses off. I'm going to go outside and lock the gates to keep these (Northwestern) guys in here. Let's bloody them up, step on their throats.' I don't know if you can say that anymore ..."

He said it anyway. I think it's OK. It's still football, after all.

"I told them, 'Step on their throats for 60 minutes and when the clock goes to zero, tee it up and do it again next week. See what happens. Let's make a run in the Big Ten West,'" Raiola said.